Space Forces Korea launches into Freedom Shield 25

U.S. Space Forces-Korea is participating in Exercise Freedom Shield 25 and simultaneously executing Polaris Hammer 2025, from Mar. 10-21. As part of the exercise Space Force will demonstrate several key priorities including validating space component contingency capabilities, demonstrating the space role in the combined joint all-domain force, and standing up a Combined Joint Space Operations Center (CJSpOC).



Space Forces-Korea will temporarily increase its personnel footprint as part of the exercise, nearly doubling the number of Guardians on the peninsula. Participation from partner nations across the globe, including Australia, New Zealand, Germany, and the Republic of Korea, will also increase.



“The ability to demonstrate cooperation from our partner nations in supporting this mission is invaluable,” said Col. John Patrick, commander of U.S. Space Forces—Korea. “Our allies bring capabilities and expertise critical to successfully execute combined joint all domain operations.”



Notably, Space Forces-Korea will be standing up a CJSpOC, the first time to demonstrate its ability to rapidly deploy and receive mission system, execute command and control and provide Space Domain Awareness (SDA) to the Combined Forces Component Commander. Within the CJSpOC the Joint Commercial Operations (JCO) cell provides commercially augmented capability to military space surveillance operations support. The JCO operates exclusively at a non-classified level and is primarily focused on the “Protect and Defend” mission, predominately for the National Space Defense Center (NSDC), with support to Allies and partner nations.



“The CJSpOC provides real-world satellite tracking. This information helps guide decision-making for, in this case, an exercise scenario,” Patrick said. “Practicing interfacing with the decision makers will ensure that we can execute at the highest level.”



FS25 also acts as the execution stage of U.S. Space Force exercise POLARIS HAMMER – KOREA, a space warfighter inclusive command-and-control exercise, enabling the field command to enact the multi-domain space plan built during PH-K's first phase in January 2025.



For further information on Space Forces-Korea participation in Exercise Freedom Shield and Polaris Harmer 2025, please contact Seventh Air Force Public Affairs, 7afpa@us.af.mil or by calling 011-82-505-784-4780.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2025 Date Posted: 03.11.2025 Location: OSAN, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR