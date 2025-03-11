Seventh Air Force begins air component operations in Freedom Shield 25

Seventh Air Force has begun U.S. air component training during Freedom Shield 25, a large-scale exercise between the Republic of Korea (ROK) and United States, taking place across the Korean peninsula March 10-21.



Freedom Shield 25 is a defense-oriented exercise featuring live, virtual, and field-based training that engages alliance forces and governmental agencies.



Seventh Air Force, along with its subordinate units, the 8th Fighter Wing, 51st FW, 607th Air Operations Center, and 607th Air Support Operations Group, will integrate airpower seamlessly into combined and joint all-domain military operations. Personnel at every level, operational planning through tactical execution, will rehearse their contingency airpower capabilities, as Seventh AF executes with a whole-of-force focus on realistic combat training.



U.S. F-35A and F-35C Lightning IIs, F-16 Fighting Falcons, A-10 Warthogs, MQ-9 Reapers, MC-130J Commando IIs and CV-22 Ospreys will integrate with ROK F-35As, F-15K Slam Eagles, (K)F-16s, FA-50s, KC-330s, C-130 Hercules, CASA CN-235s, HH-60 Pave Hawks, CH-47 Chinooks, and HH-32s for several live-fly exercise events. Utilizing advanced platforms like the F-35s will enable the exercise to focus on complex scenarios, 5th and 4th generation aircraft integration, and sustained, continuous air operations, enhancing interoperability between ROK and U.S. forces.



Additionally, for the first time ever, the 11th Air Task Force will be deployed to provide command and control and agile mission-generation capabilities. Throughout the exercise, Seventh Air Force units and the 11th ATF will employ agile combat employment concepts, demonstrating their ability to generate, project, and sustain airpower from dispersed locations across the region.



Aligned with the Mutual Defense Treaty and in support of the Armistice Agreement, Freedom Shield 25 is focused on fortifying response capabilities to safeguard security on the peninsula – ensuring our Alliance forces are ready anytime, anywhere.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2025 Date Posted: 03.11.2025 22:15 Story ID: 492568 Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Seventh Air Force begins air component operations in Freedom Shield 25, by 2nd Lt. JimmyJ Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.