Air Force leaders discuss future force design

U.S. Air Force leaders discussed force modernization and strategic planning, emphasizing the priorities for future capabilities, deterrence and joint force integration during a panel at the Air and Space Force Association Warfare Symposium March 4.



Lt. Gen. Dave Harris, Deputy Chief of Staff for Air Force Futures, stated the Air Force must be prepared to project power, defend the homeland and deter adversaries by combining both traditional and emerging capabilities.



“We need more options for the president, which means we need a more capable Air Force,” Harris said. “We can’t just kick the door down; we need to deliver decisive power, sustain operations and protect the homeland simultaneously.”



The panel, which included Maj. Gen. Joseph Kunkel, Director of Force Design, Integration and Wargaming, and Brig. Gen. Ryan Keeney, Director of Concepts and Strategy, discussed the implications of China’s military aircraft and satellite technology advancements.



The Air Force senior leaders discussed the importance of modernization for maintaining deterrence. Harris pointed out that modernization efforts have slowed in recent decades due to shifting defense priorities and emphasized the necessity of developing future capabilities.



Kunkel highlighted the efforts the Air Force is taking to determine future requirements and capabilities to strengthen operations.



“Our war games are showing promising results,” Kunkel said. “By leveraging a mix of asymmetric capabilities, joint integration and technological innovation, we are evaluating ways to strengthen operational effectiveness.”



Panelists also discussed the importance of non-kinetic warfare, including cyber and electronic warfare, in modern military operations.



“It’s not just about dropping bombs anymore,” Keeney said. “We’re integrating cyber, space and electronic warfare into a layered strategy to create operational advantages.”



Budget constraints were another critical topic of discussion. With an eight percent reallocation of defense spending being considered, panelists expressed concern about how funding changes could impact modernization efforts.



“The budget cannot define what it takes to win,” Harris said. “We now have a methodology to measure risk and ensure that funding decisions are understood in terms of mission impact and operational effectiveness.”



The panelists also emphasized that strategic deterrence, power projection, and joint force coordination are top priorities for future planning.



Kunkel concluded by stating force design efforts are aimed at ensuring long-term readiness and modernization strategies.



“Thirty years from now, I want Airmen to look back and say, ‘Those leaders in 2025 built a war-winning force,’” Kunkel said.

