U.S. Navy celebrates 80 Years of flight test at the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School

During World War II, in the early days of military aerospace test and evaluation before formal test training regimens existed, military aviators had an average life expectancy of less than nine weeks–those who survived earned the esteemed title of test pilot.



Since its inception in 1945, the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School (USNTPS) is at the forefront of teaching flight test and evaluation. It cultivates an exceptional cadre of elite multi-domain aerospace test professionals, including industry and foreign partners, tasked with evaluating and fielding the most advanced aerospace technologies.



What began as a necessity in the post-World War II era evolved into a rigorous and dynamic institution that is not only vital to U.S. military aviation but has also influenced aerospace development worldwide. During the past 80 years, USNTPS has trained more than 4,800 students from no fewer than 17 countries, and operates 48 aircraft representing 14 types, models and series–more than any other squadron in the U.S. Navy. The school revolutionized naval aviation by setting a new standard for flight test education – one rooted in safety, innovation and cutting-edge techniques – to conduct full spectrum test and evaluation of aircraft and aircraft systems.



Prior to the creation of USNTPS, flight test and evaluation in the U.S. Navy was informal, with pilots and engineers often volunteering to test new aircraft relying on little more than skills and bravery. Early test pilots were responsible for evaluating, modifying and delivering new aircraft, with survival alone sometimes earning them the title of test pilot. The system left considerable room for improvement.



"The early days were a lot more about a pilot’s willingness to test than formalized training," said Rich Harris, a curriculum liaison and retired U.S. Naval special warfare combat crewman serving USNTPS since 2007. "We joke about how someone would walk into a room full of pilots and ask, 'Who wants to try out the new airplane?' If they survived, they became a test pilot. That’s not really the way it worked but it usually did involve on-the-job-training and the need to formalize that training became increasingly more apparent.”



In early 1945, U.S. Navy Cmdr. Sydney Sherby led the committee to recommend a course of instruction for Navy flight test pilots at the Navy's Flight Test Center—what is now the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division – onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Patuxent River. In response to the growing need for well-trained test pilots, and with Sherby’s help, the U.S. Navy established what was then known as Flight Test Pilots’ Training Program on March 12, which would later become the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School in 1958.



Aiming to create a formalized education system that prepared aviators for the complex demands of flight test, the program’s mission was clear: to properly train newly assigned pilots and enhance the expertise of those already in service. Pilots and engineers needed the knowledge and tools to test, evaluate and improve aircraft systematically. They had to return from flights not only with suggestions for improvements but also with the ability to articulate the reasoning behind those changes—they needed the what, the how and the why.



This focus on real-world application continues today, as a rapidly changing technological landscape leads to changing requirements prioritized based on cost, schedule and mission performance.



“That’s where pilots and engineers come in,” said Harris. “They figure it out. It all comes back to what the fleet needs, which is why USNTPS relies on fleet aviators. Fleet experience is real-world, hands-on experience, not just theoretical. It allows us to go back to the pilots and ask, 'How is this system actually working?’”

Since the institution's inception, USNTPS continually evolves. What started as a twelve-week night school transformed into a full-time, year-long program that incorporates both theoretical and hands- on training. This shift reflects the growing complexity of aviation technologies and the increasing demand for skilled testers. USNTPS has adapted by bringing in new content, incorporating advanced simulation tools and adding field-based experiences that prepare its graduates for the pressures of modern U.S. Navy and Marine Corps aerospace test programs.

“We emphasize the mindset,” said Cmdr. Travis Hartman, commanding officer and USNTPS alumnus. “We don’t just teach a process—we teach students to be master thinkers, capable of solving complex, ill-defined problems under pressure while fielding suitable solutions within time and budget constraints. Because of this, our graduates become very adaptable.”



According to Hartman, a cornerstone of USNTPS's success is its approach to education. Unlike traditional academic programs, the balanced focus is also on developing master practitioners. These students, who will go on to execute high-stakes flight tests, are prepared not only to assess aircraft but to make recommendations that impact actual missions and save lives.



“Being a part of USNTPS means that the instructors, as well as the students, have skin in the game,” said Hartman. “We aren’t just teaching theory. Our students will go on to be the ones executing the test plans and maneuvers. The stakes are incredibly high.” This commitment to real-world application is at the heart of what sets USNTPS apart.



This hands-on approach is further enriched by the school’s varied international presence, which adds a global dimension to its training. With students from 17 allied nations, each brings unique experiences that contribute to the breadth and depth of the program. In partnership with the three other major test pilot schools, the Navy and Marine Corps selects officers to attend and instruct at the Empire Test Pilots’ School in Boscombe Down, United Kingdom; the École du Personnel Navigant d'Essais et de Réception (EPNER) in Istres, France; and the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School at Edwards Air Force Base, California. This exchange of knowledge, coupled with the many backgrounds of the students and instructors, adds an invaluable holistic perspective to the schools.



Additionally, USNTPS partners with the U.S. Army, serving as its test pilot school, which also strengthens the school’s training environment. The Army regularly sends five to six pilots and engineers to attend USNTPS, providing instructors, aircraft and a rotation of leadership, including the role executive officers and commanding officers. This inter-service collaboration contributes to the program’s well-rounded training and prepares students to work across multiple branches of the military.



This collaboration is just one example of how USNTPS's influence extends beyond its immediate schoolhouse. The school’s impact on flight test education in naval aviation is far-reaching and enduring. USNTPS graduates, including nearly 100 who have become astronauts, have played a crucial role in the development and deployment of major technologies. The test pilots, engineers and leaders trained at the school continue to shape the future of military aviation, tackling complex problems and pushing the boundaries of technology. From aircraft to weapons systems, to sensors and links, the minds trained at USNTPS have shaped the very technologies that keep the U.S. military at the forefront of global defense.



“Our graduates have been integral to the success of every major Navy and Marine Corps aerospace technology since the end of World War II,” said Hartman. “They’ve played a role in developing and fielding the systems that have kept this nation safe. That legacy continues to this day.”



The U.S. Naval Test Pilot School’s legacy is one of excellence, innovation and adaptability—values that will continue to guide the school as it celebrates its 80th anniversary and looks toward the future. Whether training the next generation of test pilots or collaborating with global partners, USNTPS remains a critical force in advancing military aviation technology, preparing aviators and engineers to push the boundaries of what is possible while serving as a testament to the importance of structured, yet dynamic flight test education.



As Hartman puts it, “As an institution, we’re always changing because our field of expertise is always changing as technology advances. We’re never static. Our history of dynamism has kept this institution relevant for 80 years, with the minds we’ve trained going on to develop the technologies that have kept this country safe. Our mission remains the same: to continue teaching the minds that will shape the future of aviation.”