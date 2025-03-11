Exchange Shoppers Can Win More Than $26,000 in Prizes in Red Bull’s Spring Edition Sweepstakes

DALLAS – Military shoppers can spring into the season with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s Red Bull Spring Edition Sweepstakes, awarding 22 winners with more than $26,000 in prizes.



From March 1 through April 30, Exchange shoppers can enter the sweepstakes by visiting ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes. Shoppers will have a chance to win one of 22 prizes ranging from a $5,000 Exchange gift card to a Red Bull Replica Extra Large Suitcase.



“We’re excited to provide our shoppers worldwide with an exclusive opportunity to participate in this sweepstakes,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The Exchange is committed to going where you go, so sweepstakes like these give our shoppers an opportunity to feel at home no matter where they are.”



Winners will be selected on or around May 9.



The sweepstakes is open to all authorized Exchange customers 18 years or older. No purchase is necessary to win. Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilians and retirees and honorably discharged Veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop online may also enter. Veterans can visit https://aafes.media/paveterans to learn more about their shopping benefit. DoD civilians can visit https://aafes.media/cacbenefitspa.

