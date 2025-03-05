US Army South Soldiers make a soaring commitment by reenlisting over Guantanamo Bay

NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba – Reenlistments symbolize more than just an extension of service. They represent a renewed commitment to duty, country, and camaraderie.



Two U.S. Army South (USARSOUTH) Soldiers, deployed as members of Joint Task Force Southern Guard (JTF-SG), took that commitment to new heights by choosing to raise their right hands in a setting that reflects both the adventure and dedication that come with Army service.



Cpl. Samantha Juarez, a patriot fire control enhanced operator/maintainer in the USARSOUTH fires and effects directorate (FED), and Spc. Darren Dawkins, an information technology specialist assigned to 56th Signal Battalion, chose to reaffirm their commitment to the Army during in-flight reenlistment ceremonies aboard a Boeing C-47 Chinook helicopter March 4 and 6, at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.



“I reenlisted because I feel the Army has so much to offer me in order to be successful in life, and I want to take advantage of that,” Dawkins said. “I chose this deployment to reenlist because I feel this is a once in a lifetime opportunity because I may never see this place again.”



On March 4, Col. Daniel Hickey, director of the USARSOUTH FED and JTF-SG 3/9, administered the Oath of Enlistment to Juarez.



Surrounded by members of the FED team as well as other USARSOUTH leaders and peers, Juarez recited the Oath of Enlistment while taking in a view unlike any other.



“This has been one of the most rewarding aspects of my career,” said Juarez. “Without Sgt. 1st Class [Ade] Washington, I wouldn’t have been able to reenlist on a Chinook. I have him to thank and it’s leadership like him that makes serving more enjoyable.”



Just two days later, on March 6, Maj. Gen. Phil Ryan, USARSOUTH and JTF-SG commander, led a second airborne oath, this time for Dawkins.



“To have the CG as my reenlistment officer was an honor. The fact that he said yes as soon as he was asked



was mind blowing,” Dawkins said. “I have the upmost respect for someone as busy as him to take time out of his schedule to do this and make it the greatest highlight of my military career.”



Dawkins was joined in the Chinook by leaders and peers from his battalion, the JTF-Southern Guard J6 team, and the USARSOUTH command group communications team.



“The support from everybody hit deep. The fact that everybody believes in me and wants me to succeed in my career shows me how much they care and not just here for a paycheck,” Dawkins said. “They may be my leadership, but I look at them as family for all the support and guidance they have given me. I thank everybody for helping me get this far.”



When they received the 24-hour deployment notice, reenlisting was the furthest thing from their minds. But when the opportunity came, these Soldiers decided to continue their military service with the roaring blades of the Chinook serving as the perfect background music.



The first reenlistment is a momentous occasion that Soldiers always look back on as a memorable milestone.



“I can easily say this has been the highlight of my Army career,” Dawkins said, smiling from ear to ear.



The sky was not the limit for Juarez and Dawkins, it was their stage for reaffirming that the Army is more than a career; it’s a calling.



“Usually I am scared of heights,” Juarez said. “As I was riding on the hatch of the Chinook, I thought to myself ‘I want to experience many moments like this.’ It made reenlisting for six years worth it!”

