Public input sought for proposed modification to Cleveland, Tennessee Flood Risk Management Project

CLEVELAND, Tenn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is seeking public input on a proposed modification to the Cleveland, Tennessee Flood Risk Management Project as part of a supplemental environmental assessment under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).



The original Final Detailed Project Report and Integrated Environmental Assessment (DPR/EA) evaluated various flood risk reduction measures for the City of Cleveland and Bradley County, Tennessee. The recommended plan, approved in 2020, includes constructing two regional stormwater detention structures and modifying four stream channels to reduce flood risks.



The flood risk management project is being implemented in phases:



• The stormwater detention structure near 12th Street NE has been completed.

• Channel modifications near Clearwater Drive NE and Ocoee Crossing NW are currently under construction.

• Additional construction contracts for a detention structure near Williams Street NE and a channel modification near Blount Avenue SW are expected to be awarded in summer 2025.

The final phase originally included a channel modification along the right-descending bank of South Mouse Creek near Tinsley Park. However, due to the addition of new park features—including a greenway, dog park, memorial trees, light poles, and irrigation systems—implementing the modification on the right-descending bank is no longer practical.



At the City of Cleveland’s request, USACE is now proposing to shift the channel modification to the left-descending bank of South Mouse Creek. Initial hydraulic modeling indicates that similar flood risk benefits can be achieved with this adjustment while minimizing park disruptions and public safety concerns.



USACE is requesting feedback from interested stakeholders, agencies, and the public to assess the potential environmental and community impacts of this proposed modification.



Comments should be submitted by April 5, 2025. They can be sent via email or mail to:



Email:

Sidney.B.Riddle@usace.army.mil



Mail:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

ATTN: CELRN-PMP (Sid Riddle)

110 9th Avenue South, Room A-405

Nashville, Tennessee 37203



Public participation is greatly appreciated as USACE works to implement effective flood risk reduction while considering community needs.



