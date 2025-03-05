New York National Guard and over 80 Fire Departments fight Pine Barrens Fire

Photo By Senior Airman Sarah McKernan | Members of the New York Air National Guard's 106th Rescue Wing Fire Department, along...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Sarah McKernan | Members of the New York Air National Guard's 106th Rescue Wing Fire Department, along with other local fire departments, respond to the Pine Barrens Fire off Sunrise Highway in New York, March 8, 2025. The 106th Rescue Wing was the first unit to apply water to the fire during a coordinated response that ultimately included more than 80 local fire departments, additional base firefighting vehicles, an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter, two HC-130J Combat King II aircraft, Tactical Air Control Party assigned to the wing, and three New York Army National Guard UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters assigned to A Company, 3rd Battalion, 142nd Aviation Regiment based out of MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma N.Y., conducting aerial firefighting operations using Bambi Buckets. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah McKernan) see less | View Image Page

FRANCIS S. GABRESKI AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WESTHAMPTON BEACH, N.Y. – When a massive wildfire threatened Francis S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base in Westhampton Beach, Long Island, N.Y. on Saturday, March 8, members of the New York Air National Guard’s 106th Rescue Wing went into action to defend their home.



The wing’s fire department mobilized four trucks and crews to fight the fire.



Meanwhile, the wing deployed two HC-130J Combat King II search and rescue aircraft to provide overhead command and control and one of its HH-60W Jolly Green II search and rescue helicopters to dump water onto the flames.



By the day’s end, the helicopter’s aircrew had conducted 28 missions, dropping over 14,000 gallons of water on the three-mile-long blaze.



Eventually, they were joined by three New York Army National Guard UH-60M Black Hawks belonging to the 3rd Battalion, 142nd Assault Helicopter Battalion, based at Long Island’s MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, N.Y.



At the beginning of the fire, one 106th fire truck and personnel, along with additional fire departments, were dispatched to contain the blaze. They soon discovered more help was needed.



“We initially responded to reports of visible smoke north of the airport near Sunrise Highway in Westhampton,” said Senior Master Sgt. Michael Gadman, 106th Rescue Wing Fire Protection Superintendent.



“Upon arrival, we quickly realized it was a significant brush fire and immediately dispatched a rapid intervention vehicle, a structural fire engine, a 4,000-gallon water tanker, and two command vehicles. Our crews were the first to put water on the fire along Route 27 eastbound,” Gadman said.



Meanwhile, an HC-130J Combat King II, about to take off for a training mission, was redirected to survey the burning area. They were tasked with assess how big the blaze was and how close it was to the base.

“We immediately took off. One of the first aircraft in the air to document the extent of the fires,’ said Major Steven Turner, an HC-130J instructor pilot of the wing’s 102nd Rescue Squadron.



“There were four or five fires that started along the highway, and the biggest one was north of the [air] field with the wind blowing in our direction,” Turner added.



The immediate observation of the fire by the HC-130J allowed for the 106th Rescue Wing leadership to decide how to evacuate base personnel, said Turner.



“Our priority is always the safety of our Airmen and the surrounding community,” said Col. Jeffery Cannet, 106th Rescue Wing commander.



As the members left the base, the HC-130 continued monitoring the area. According to Turner, they flew for approximately nine hours, informing the first responders about the fire, its direction, and any additional fires that may have started nearby.



Using Bambie Buckets, the HH-60W from the 106th and the three Army Guard UH-60M Black Hawks coordinated with the HC-130 to dump water onto the fire.



The EI Industries Ltd. Bambi Buckets, used to fight the fire, are foldable, lightweight, and strong firefighting buckets.



“Once we got all the other Army birds integrated as a joint effort and all four of us were dropping water, you could really start to see some progress being made,” said Lt. Col. James “Sunny” Liston, the HH-60W pilot from the 101st Rescue Squadron, assigned to the 106th Rescue Wing.



“Between us dropping from the air and all the firefighters on the ground, you started seeing the fires start to dissipate,” said Liston.



The 106th HH-60W made 28 bucket drops in 5 hours, dumping approximately 14,100 gallons of water on the blaze. The three UH-60Ms made 43 bucket drops in total, with each crew flying approximately 3 hours and dropping a total of 28,380 gallons of water. In total, the 60s dropped over 42,000 gallons of water onto the blaze.



Col. Cannet said the 103rd Rescue Squadron Tactical Air Control Party, assigned to the 106th Rescue Wing, was also instrumental in coordinating between ground fire crews and air crews.



“The tremendous efforts by the base, local fire departments, and the Army were nothing short of heroic,” said Cannet.



“Their swift and coordinated response prevented this fire from reaching our flight line, safeguarding our mission and the surrounding community. This is a true testament to the strength of our partnerships and the dedication of our first responders,” Cannet added.



As a new firefighter, Airman 1st Class Nicholas Passarella said he was glad to be a part of defending the base from the fire.



"Serving as an Air Force firefighter gives me tremendous pride because it's a career that truly makes a difference every day. Knowing my actions directly helped save lives and protect property during yesterday's brush fire reinforced that I've chosen exactly the right path,” said Passarella.



80 fire departments and 20 EMS agencies from across Long Island responded to the blaze, according to Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine.



According to the New York governor's office, on March 8, Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for Suffolk County as multiple brush fires began Saturday afternoon. Suffolk County officials declared the fire contained on Sunday, March 9.



600 acres of the protected Pine Barrens was accidentally set ablaze by a resident making s'mores, investigators determined.



The 106th Rescue Wing, based at Francis S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base in Westhampton Beach, New York, operates and maintains the HC-130J Combat King II search and rescue aircraft, and the HH-60W Jolly Green II search and rescue helicopter. The 106th Rescue Wing is also home to a special warfare squadron with pararescuemen and combat rescue officers, specializing in rescue and recovery, and deploys for domestic and overseas operations.