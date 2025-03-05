35th FW Forges Fireproof Bonds

Photo By Senior Airman William Rodriguez | U.S. Air Force members assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing and Japan Air Self Defense...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman William Rodriguez | U.S. Air Force members assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing and Japan Air Self Defense Force members pose for a group photo during a bilateral HAZMAT exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 7, 2025. The joint training allowed participants to refine response tactics through hands-on practice, improve their understanding of hazardous material threats, and develop the skills necessary to protect personnel, infrastructure and mission-critical assets in emergency situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Rodriguez) see less | View Image Page

MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan – Misawa Air Base Fire & Emergency Services conducted a bilateral hazardous materials (HAZMAT) training exercise with Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) partners at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 7, 2025. The exercise strengthened interoperability, enhanced joint emergency response capabilities, and reinforced disaster preparedness efforts, further solidifying the U.S.-Japan alliance in the Indo-Pacific region.

The training focused on four critical areas: strengthening diplomatic ties, sharing expertise and resources, improving humanitarian collaboration, and bolstering disaster response preparedness.



"The partnership between us and JASDF is of the utmost importance," said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Aaron Strayhorn, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron assistant chief of training. "Our ability to be familiar with each other—not just our people, but our equipment and resources—is critical. Should the time come where we need to respond and support each other, this training is going to pay great dividends, ensuring rapid, effective emergency response on a large scale."



The training consisted of four hands-on stations, each simulating a complex hazardous materials emergency. Participants responded to various scenarios, such as a 150-pound cylinder breach, a one-ton chlorine tank leak, a rollover scenario, and a pipe breach simulation. These exercises replicated real-world hazards that could arise during military operations or natural disasters.



"The purpose of this exercise is to work cohesively as one fire unit while giving our JASDF partners a better understanding of the tools and equipment we bring to the fight," said Staff Sgt. Justin Klug, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of training. "By sharing our expertise, we ensure both teams can respond effectively in real-world emergencies. This kind of preparation isn’t just about training—it’s about ensuring we are ready when lives are on the line."



While a language barrier exists, the shared mission of protecting lives and maintaining base security bridged communication gaps. The ability to function as a unified team in high-stakes situations is a crucial aspect of bilateral military cooperation and regional stability.



"The camaraderie between fire departments is universal," Strayhorn said. "Even though there's a language barrier, that camaraderie is still felt between our fire departments. This opportunity to train together, build relationships, and develop familiarity strengthens the partnership between the United States and Japan. In an actual emergency, we won’t be meeting each other for the first time—we’ll already know how to work together."



The broader implications of this training extend beyond firefighting and HAZMAT response. As natural disasters, industrial accidents and potential adversarial threats continue to pose challenges in the region, a well-trained, highly coordinated emergency response force enhances overall mission success. The ability of U.S. and JASDF units to respond swiftly and effectively reflects the strength of the U.S.-Japan alliance and underscores the commitment to regional security and preparedness.



"This is not the start, and this is not the end," Strayhorn said. "This is just a continuation of a great relationship. Training like this ensures that no matter what the situation, we stand ready to respond together."