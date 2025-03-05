The Department of the Air Force (DAF) has initiated the process of conducting the DoD Annual Tenant Satisfaction Survey for all DAF privatized and government-owned housing sites. Administered by an independent third-party survey firm, this survey aims to gather feedback from tenants regarding their experiences in DAF housing projects. This link will be sent to the primary email address on file starting on March 3, 2025, and finishing on May 31, 2025.



Tenants are encouraged to participate and share their assessments, as their feedback is invaluable in identifying areas for improvement and ensuring that housing services meet their needs and expectations.



Through the Annual Tenant Satisfaction Survey, DAF aims to continuously improve housing services and provide a positive living experience for all tenants. Additionally, tenants residing in both privatized and government-owned housing under the Department of the Air Force (DAF) who received a link are advised to add AirForceHousingSurvey@celassociates.com to their list of allowed senders to prevent any potential blockage by anti-spam software in their email system.



If this email has not been received by any member of the household by March 5, 2025, tenants should promptly contact AirForceHousingSurvey@celassociates.com for assistance.



This survey is crucial in gathering feedback from tenants about their housing experiences, and tenant participation is highly encouraged as it helps in improving housing services and addressing any concerns or issues that may arise.



Please use the following information to complete the survey: OMB CONTROL NUMBER: 0704-0553 OMB EXPIRATION DATE: 05/31/2025

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2025 Date Posted: 03.10.2025 16:25 Story ID: 492435 Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Annual DoD Tenant Satisfaction Survey 2025, by SrA Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.