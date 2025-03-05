Corps of Engineers approves lease for construction of Foxland Harbor Marina

Photo By Michael Davis | From left to right, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District Real Estate...... read more read more Photo By Michael Davis | From left to right, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District Real Estate Division Chief Cathy Keith, Foxland Harbor Marina LLC President Bob Goodall, Foxland Harbor Marina LLC Managing Member Susan Steen, sign lease agreement documents for the approved Foxland Marina project in the District office in Nashville, Tennessee, March 6, 2025. (USACE photo by Michael Davis) see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District signed a lease agreement on March 6 for the proposed construction of Foxland Harbor Marina at Old Hickory Lake in Gallatin, Tennessee.



This significant milestone marks the beginning of the marina’s development, which includes essential infrastructure and amenities designed to enhance public access and recreational opportunities on the lake.



Phase 1 of the project includes grading and leveling of the entire site, installation of a water quality basin, and the completion of all necessary utility connections to support marina operations. Once completed, the marina will feature 184 wet slip spaces and a 126-space parking lot, which will be accessible from Douglas Bend Road.



The Corps of Engineers has remained committed to transparency and public involvement throughout the planning and approval process. Community input has played a key role in shaping the project, and the Corps took every opportunity to engage with the public and address any questions or concerns.



The process began with the issuance of a Notice of Availability (NOA) on April 21, 2023, which invited the public to consider three competing sites in Sumner and Wilson Counties, to submit proposals for the development and operation of a new commercial concession marina. The NOA outlined the project scope and requirements, encouraging community involvement and feedback. The Foxland Harbor site was the only site to receive a proposal.



Following the NOA, the Corps conducted a thorough review in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) to assess potential environmental impacts and ensure compliance with federal regulations.



Timeline of Public Engagement and Review:

• April 21, 2023 – NOA issued, opening the process for lease applications and public feedback.



• April 8, 2024 – The Corps hosted a public meeting in Gallatin, Tennessee, to present project details and answer questions from the public and stakeholders.



• October 10, 2024 – The Corps released the Draft Environmental Assessment and Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) for public review and comment.



• October 24, 2024 – The Corps held a second public meeting to present the draft Environmental Assessment and gather feedback from the public.



• November 10, 2024 – The public comment period closed. All comments received were reviewed and incorporated into the final environmental assessment where appropriate.



• March 6, 2025 – The Corps completed final lease approval and execution of the letter of approval following a comprehensive review of environmental and operational requirements.



“The Corps of Engineers is committed to ensuring that projects like Foxland Harbor Marina align with the public interest and environmental best practices,” said Nick Norals, realty specialist. “We are grateful for the public’s engagement throughout this process. Their feedback has helped shape the project to better serve the community while protecting Old Hickory Lake’s natural resources.”



Construction on Phase 1 of the Foxland Harbor Marina project is anticipated to begin later this year. The Corps will continue to work closely with the developer and the local public to monitor progress and ensure the project meets operational and environmental standards.



The new marina is expected to provide increased public access to Old Hickory Lake, enhance recreational opportunities, and support local tourism and economic growth.



