OPSOs Strengthen Leadership and Collaboration at USMEPCOM Symposium

Photo By Derrik Noack | Ernest Benson, USMEPCOM supervisory management analyst, leads a discussion on recruit...... read more read more Photo By Derrik Noack | Ernest Benson, USMEPCOM supervisory management analyst, leads a discussion on recruit travel processes during the USMEPCOM OPSO Symposium. Operations Officers from MEPS nationwide gathered at USMEPCOM headquarters for a symposium to enhance leadership, improve communication and strengthen peer networking, marking the first event of its kind in more than a decade. see less | View Image Page

Operations Officers (OPSOs) from Military Entrance Processing Stations (MEPS) across the country gathered at USMEPCOM headquarters, March 4 – 6, for a symposium designed to enhance their leadership, improve communication and strengthen networking among peers.



“This is a great way for OPSOs to get to know each other and connect with people doing the same thing as them,” said Ryan Danielson, J-3 management analyst. “Our goal is that they leave with a lot of tools and a deeper understanding of how to execute their roles.”



The OPSO Symposium, the first of its kind in more than a decade, included a variety of presentations and provided a forum for OPSOs to discuss best practices, share experiences and gain insights from subject matter experts. For many participants, the networking opportunities were among the most valuable aspects of the symposium.



“I have never met this many OPSOs,” said Navy Lt. Renee Perry, Minneapolis MEPS operations officer. “Getting to know the HQ players, seeing faces and meeting those who oversee what we do has been great. But, creating that peer group to solve problems at that level is the best takeaway from the symposium.”



An OPSO plays a crucial role in managing applicant processing, monitoring flow efficiency and ensuring medical qualifications are met before military applicants ship to training. They also handle critical reporting functions, including system outages, MEPS closures and security incidents.



“OPSOs act as the central hub of information for recruiting partners, MEPS staff and supervisors,” said Army Capt. Steven Porter, Raleigh MEPS operations officer. “All communications filter through the OPSO before we relay it to the commander.”



As OPSOs took the mic to share their insights on operations at the MEPS, HQ staff gained a clearer understanding not only of challenges but innovations and practices in the field. This direct line of communication helps HQ incorporate that feedback into future initiatives, ensuring policies align with the needs of those executing the mission.



“We’re always learning too,” said Danielson. “OPSOs are an extension of our team, this week is a collaborative effort. It’s important to get to know each other.”