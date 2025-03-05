Being promoted, becoming an NCO during Army’s 250th birthday year truly extraordinary

Photo By Cameron Porter | Army Spc. Maggie Wilson was promoted to corporal on Daenner Kaserne’s NCO Field in...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | Army Spc. Maggie Wilson was promoted to corporal on Daenner Kaserne’s NCO Field in Kaiserslautern, Germany, March 10. The human resources NCO at the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s administration and human resources directorate (S-1) said it’s special to be entrusted by her leadership and the Army and be promoted to noncommissioned officer during the year the Army celebrates its 250th birthday. “Happy 250th birthday, U.S. Army!” she said. (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Being promoted to noncommissioned officer is an important achievement and milestone for any Soldier but being promoted to noncommissioned officer during the Army’s celebratory 250th birthday year is particularly special.



Army Spc. Maggie Wilson was promoted to corporal March 10 at Daenner Kaserne’s NCO Field in Kaiserslautern. She said to be entrusted by her leadership and the Army and be promoted to noncommissioned officer during the Army’s special 250th birthday year is truly extraordinary.



“I hadn’t really thought about it until today,” said the newly promoted human resources NCO at the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s administration and human resources directorate (S-1). “Two hundred and fifty years? I do take a lot of pride in that. It’s going to be a cool story to tell down the line. Happy 250th birthday, U.S. Army!”



Across the entire force, there will only be a small percentage of Soldiers promoted to corporal or sergeant this year, said Wilson, who graduated from the Basic Leader Course in Grafenwoehr, Germany, March 7. To be one of them is unique, she said, adding that she hopes to be promoted to sergeant in the next month or two while the points for her military occupational specialty stay relatively low.



Wilson is 22 years old and originally from Chicago. She will have four years of active-duty Army service this August, and she’s set to reenlist for four more March 13. That’s a lot, Wilson admits – a BLC graduation, a promotion to corporal, and a four-year reenlistment – all in a week. But she’s always up for a challenge, she said.



“A strong foundation built on character, the Army Values, the NCO Creed, and all the leadership skills I gained during BLC – these are things that didn’t come naturally for me before joining the Army. But now – through BLC and various situations throughout my career – I’m able to tap into them. It’s amazing how much I’ve grown personally and professionally in a short timeframe,” said Wilson.



Wilson has nothing but positive things to say about her experiences in the Army so far, and more positivity is on the horizon, she said. Wilson is set to be assigned to the 519th Field Hospital under 30th Medical Brigade, soon.



“It could be next week. It could be next month. Those decisions are above me,” said Wilson, who is assigned to 21st Theater Sustainment Command and attached to the 405th AFSB.



“Being a 42A [human resources specialist] is rewarding in ways I never thought about,” said Wilson. “And working a career enhancing position with the 405th AFSB provides me with a different perspective. The people here are great. I feel very supported. I know that if I were to ever need anything I could call Mr. [Venice] Jones or anyone in the S-1 office, and I would be good to go. That’s a good feeling.”



