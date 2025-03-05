MRS: Preparing military families for the unexpected

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Janohah Stewart, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Janohah Stewart, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management journeyman, conducts a qualitative fit test on Jenifer Peterson, mission ready spouses program participant, during the MRS program at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 26, 2025. The MRS program is led by the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron with the goal of preparing spouses to support the Yokota community during contingencies or natural disasters, while overcoming the stressors unique to military families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe) see less | View Image Page

When a natural disaster or emergency occurs, communities often experience panic and uncertainty. Fourteen years ago, the Yokota community faced a similar situation during the Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami, followed by Operation Tomodachi in 2011.



During this time, Department of Defense family members were given the option to leave Japan at government expense after the country was devastated by a massive 9.0 earthquake, tsunami, and the potential failure of a nuclear power plant. This voluntary evacuation was part of Operation Pacific Passage.



“I was here during Operation Tomodachi back in 2011 for the earthquake,” said Lt. Col. Charles Coffman, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron commander. “We had voluntary assisted departures occurring from Japan, which placed stress on families as they went through the process and prepared for a potential mandatory evacuation. The workload was also high for squadron members, including master labor contractors, limiting their ability to be with and support their families during a time of uncertainty.”



Reflecting on these challenges, Coffman and Col. Brett Cochran, 374th Airlift Wing deputy commander, began discussing ways to strengthen resiliency among Yokota spouses upon their return to Yokota.



The Birth of Mission Ready Spouses



“Active-duty members have Mission Ready Airmen training to prepare them for different functions, but what are we doing for our spouses?” they asked.



This question sparked an initiative to adapt the MRA concept and develop a program that trains and equips spouses with essential resiliency and readiness skills across various topics.



“As we brainstormed ideas,” Coffman recalled, “we thought—why not create something called Mission Ready Spouses?”



The acronym MRS naturally complemented MRA, reinforcing the idea that spouses should also be prepared to handle military life’s unique challenges. The program initially launched within the 374 LRS, focusing on American Red Cross and Tactical Combat Casualty Care training. From there, it expanded beyond the squadron level, incorporating other units across Yokota Air Base.



“The goal of MRS is to build resilient spouses who can support the wing and their families during crises, natural disasters, and the unique stressors of military life,” said Coffman.



Preparing Military Families for the Unexpected



Families stationed overseas face unique challenges, especially during emergencies. In times of crisis, preparedness is essential to quickly get families to safety.



“I believe it is important for families to have access to similar training and knowledge that is required of active-duty members,” Coffman emphasized.



Looking ahead, Coffman envisions continued expansion of the MRS program.



“The future of MRS would see an increase in training opportunities and events, as well as a more formal structure to ensure the program remains strong for years to come,” he added.



By equipping spouses with the skills and resources needed to handle the challenges of military life, MRS is fostering a more resilient and prepared Yokota community.