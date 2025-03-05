South Carolina Army National Guard Aviators Assist in Wildfire Containment

Photo By Sgt. Elizabeth Schneider | U.S. Army Soldiers with Company A, 111th General Support Aviation Battalion, 59...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Elizabeth Schneider | U.S. Army Soldiers with Company A, 111th General Support Aviation Battalion, 59 Aviation Troop Command, South Carolina National Guard prepare two Blackhawk Helicopters to assist the South Carolina Forestry Commission and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources with wildfire containment in Horry County, South Carolina, March 2, 2025. The Blackhawk water buckets for this mission can carry approximately 600 gallons of water. Currently two Blackhawk Helicopters and crews are assisting Horry County efforts, and one Blackhawk is assigned to the upstate on standby. The South Carolina National Guard is committed to support local and state agencies. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Elizabeth A. Schneider, South Carolina National Guard) see less | View Image Page

For a week, the South Carolina Army National Guard has been working hard to help fight wildfires in Horry County, South Carolina. U.S. Army Soldiers from the 1-111th General Support Aviation Battalion, 59th Aviation Troop Command, out of McEntire Joint National Guard Base in Eastover have been using UH-60 Black Hawk and 2-238th General Support Aviation Battalion, 59th Aviation Troop Command CH-47 Chinook helicopters from the Donaldson Center in Greenville, to drop water as part of fire suppression missions. Each Black Hawk carries a water bucket that holds about 600 gallons while a Chinook is capable of dropping up to 2,000 gallons.



"This past week has been challenging for those affected by the Covington Drive Fire in Horry County," said U.S. Army Capt. Chase Blackwell, commander of Alpha Company, 1-111th General Support Aviation Battalion, 59th Aviation Troop Command, South Carolina Army National Guard "Yet, I have witnessed some of South Carolina's finest rise to the occasion—putting the mission first, getting the job done, and making a real difference. I could not be more proud of the Soldiers and Warrant Officers of Alpha Company."



Since March 2, 2025, these crews have completed 975 water drops, released 1,027,360 gallons of water—nearly the equivalent of two Olympic-sized swimming pools! The aircraft crews have flown for over 120 hours, supporting the South Carolina Forestry Commission and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.



"Our helicopter crews have put in over 100 hours of flight time, making hundreds of water drops and dispersing massive amounts of water during fire suppression missions." said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Matthew Summey, commander of 2nd Battalion, 151st Security and Support Battalion, 59th Aviation Troop Command, South Carolina Army National Guard "Their dedication has played a crucial role in protecting communities and supporting first responders on the ground."



While lousy weather temporarily paused air operations on March 7, 2025, firefighters on the ground continued their tireless efforts. On the ground, first responders in the thick of the fight kept going. This mission has required teamwork, endurance, and unwavering commitment. The advantages of collaborative efforts cannot be understated. As of today, the fire has covered 2,059 acres and is 55% contained.



“The South Carolina National Guard is proud to support the South Carolina Forestry Commission and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources,” said U.S. Army Col. Brian Pipkin, commander, 59th Aviation Troop Command, South Carolina Army National Guard. “The relentless commitment and teamwork of all agencies involved are a testament to the dedication to our communities.”



On March 10, 2025, aircraft from Georgia Army National Guard’s 78th Aviation Troop Command will take over fire suppression efforts from the South Carolina National Guard to maintain control of the Covington Drive Fire in Horry County. This transition is happening through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), a critical system that allows states to respond quickly to disasters like wildfires, hurricanes, and other emergencies.



The National Guard remains a key player in disaster relief. It is committed to helping protect communities and ensuring the safety of residents and their homes. Always Ready, Always There!