49th Medical Group takes innovative approach to medical readiness training

Courtesy Photo | Medics from the 49th Medical Group troubleshoot a beeping IV during MEDIC-X training...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Medics from the 49th Medical Group troubleshoot a beeping IV during MEDIC-X training at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 15, 2025. Once medics determined the issue, they had to solve a puzzle to win a prize. The group has transformed its MEDIC-X training from a series of task-driven stations to interactive, adrenaline-fueled challenges -- incorporating props, prizes, and, most importantly, high-quality training. see less | View Image Page

HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, New Mexico -- The 49th Medical Group is taking medical readiness training to the next level to enhance military medics’ ability to deliver lifesaving care on the battlefield.



The group has transformed its MEDIC-X training from a series of task-driven stations to interactive, adrenaline-fueled challenges -- incorporating props, prizes, and, most importantly, high-quality training.



“When you can capture people’s attention during a class or training session, there is a higher likelihood they will retain the information,” explained Air Force Master Sgt. Shelby Vande Zande, 49th Healthcare Operations Squadron primary care flight chief and the group’s alternate 4N functional manager. “That was ultimately the goal when setting up the program -- provide quality training and retention of skills.”



The Air Force launched the MEDIC-X program in 2024 to enhance medical Airmen’s ability to provide basic clinical support to warfighters. The program trains medics, including those not involved in patient care, such as administrators or laboratory technicians, to be proficient in 52 lifesaving skills spanning 13 clinical categories.



“The intent is to equip our medics with broad skills common to all medical specialties,” explained Air Force Maj. Gen. Thomas Harrell, director, Defense Health Network Central, and commander, Medical Readiness Command Alpha. “Clinical providers and nurses may be limited on the battlefield; this initiative enhances our ability to deliver safe, high-quality care to our warfighters in any strategic environment.”



Incorporating a mix of classroom and hands-on training, Airmen practice skills such as IV fluid management, oxygen therapy, vital signs, dressing changes, and on- and off-loading patients from fixed-wing aircraft.



Rather than adhere to the traditional training modules and to enhance skills retention, the 49 MDG transformed training into a series of challenges with teams competing to earn the prestigious title of MEDIC-X Module Winner.



“At the inception of the training, we brainstormed the different ways that we could deliver the training that would result in a meaningful outcome while keeping the training interesting,” Vande Zande said.



Capt. Natasha Lindblom, 49 MDG Education and Training Flight commander, said creativity and fun were key to the brainstorming process. “If training is not engaging, it’s more easily forgotten,” she said.



One recent challenge tested Airmen’s ability to feed patients under challenging circumstances. The patient in the scenario wore “drunk glasses” to make their vision blurry, while a teammate fed the patient three spoons of pudding with the aim of not spilling a drop.



“It was great practice for situations where feeding a patient in distress may be needed,” Lindblom explained. “There was certainly a fair amount of pudding spilled.”



Another challenge tested Airmen’s ability to measure a patient’s fluid input and output, which is critical in ensuring fluid imbalance doesn’t impact patients’ stability. Using a chest atrium, foley bag, and syringe for output, as well as a cup of ice, glass of water, and unit of fake blood for input, the team had to measure fluid input and output, correspond the amounts to a number-to-letter chart, then spell out a word that unlocked a lock and revealed a small prize.



“All the while we had volunteers from the line side present yelling and making menacing sounds,” Lindblom said. “The challenge really got their adrenaline going. I was impressed at how many people remembered that 100 ml of ice is equal to 50 ml of fluid.”



“When we are in an austere environment performing these tasks, it will be stressful, and when people are stressed, they may make mistakes,” she added. “Practice is key to performing well under pressure.”



The winning teams receive a small prize, such as a hand-crocheted liver or gallbladder, courtesy of Lindblom. The prizes are small, but participants walk away with a sense of pride and achievement, she said.



The engaging format has received a positive reception, said Senior Airman Claire Pruitt, 49 MDG Education and Training Flight.



“Making MEDIC-X an enjoyable learning experience helps students stay more motivated, absorb the information more effectively, and develop the confidence needed to apply their knowledge in real-world scenarios,” she said. “I love being able to see our hard work make others smile and keep them engaged in an ever-evolving field.”



MEDIC-X is beneficial not only for Airmen, but for the clinical providers on scene, Lindblom noted.



“If I can have non-clinical Airmen measuring inputs and outputs, then nurses can administer medications, hang IVs, do all of the things that nurses need to do,” she said. “Clinical personnel can focus on their tasks and the non-clinical Airmen can take care of the rest, especially when in a situation where prolonged field care is needed.”



Vande Zande said she saw the impact of the MEDIC-X program firsthand during a recent mass casualty exercise. “Our providers, nurses, and medical technicians were overrun with patients, and a lab tech and an admin tech stepped in to assist with providing ventilations and wound treatment to the patients,” she said. “Suddenly, our manpower team was far more than security and patient movement. Having the basic skills necessary to step in during an emergency is invaluable to the team as a whole and does nothing but benefit the patient.”



This collaborative approach strengthens teamwork and ensures Airmen are prepared for the unexpected.



“MEDIC-X will play a critical role as our great nation prepares for Great Power Competition,” said Air Force Col. Maria Bussie, 49 MDG commander. “It enables clinical personnel to take care of casualties without having to worry about dividing their time and energies amongst many. It could be the difference between life and death for one of our warfighters.”



Harrell, one of the architects of the MEDIC-X program, praised the 49 MDG’s creative efforts to enhance medical readiness training.



“In a deployed setting, our medics will be called on to provide potentially lifesaving care and support, and they need to be able to do so confidently and deliberately,” Harrell said. “The 49 MDG’s innovative approach to MEDIC-X is a prime example of how leadership is harnessing ingenuity to ensure medical readiness and the delivery of exceptional care to our warfighters in any combat setting, no matter how austere or remote.”