Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tulsa District awards construction contract for Waurika Lake park

    Tulsa District awards construction contract for Waurika Lake park

    Photo By Sara Goodeyon | The gate to a park on Waurika Lake, Oklahoma, May 27, 2024. The Tulsa District, U.S....... read more read more

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2025

    Story by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a construction contract to Southwind Construction Services, LLC., March 7, 2025.

    The Tulsa District obligated $3.8 million to repair roads at Kiowa Park on Waurika Lake. to the Edmond, Oklahoma company. The total contract award is $7.8 million.

    Waurika Lake is impounded by Waurika Dam at river mile 27 on Beaver Creek, a tributary of the Red River. The lake’s authorized purposes include flood control, irrigation, water supply, water quality, recreation, and fish and wildlife.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2025
    Date Posted: 03.07.2025 21:37
    Story ID: 492305
    Location: TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tulsa District awards construction contract for Waurika Lake park, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Tulsa District awards construction contract for Waurika Lake park

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    USACE
    Tulsa District
    Civil Works
    Contract Awarded

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download