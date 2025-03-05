Tulsa District awards construction contract for Waurika Lake park

The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a construction contract to Southwind Construction Services, LLC., March 7, 2025.
The Tulsa District obligated $3.8 million to repair roads at Kiowa Park on Waurika Lake. to the Edmond, Oklahoma company. The total contract award is $7.8 million.
Waurika Lake is impounded by Waurika Dam at river mile 27 on Beaver Creek, a tributary of the Red River. The lake’s authorized purposes include flood control, irrigation, water supply, water quality, recreation, and fish and wildlife.
