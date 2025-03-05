Tulsa District awards construction contract for Waurika Lake park

Photo By Sara Goodeyon | The gate to a park on Waurika Lake, Oklahoma, May 27, 2024. The Tulsa District, U.S....... read more read more

Photo By Sara Goodeyon | The gate to a park on Waurika Lake, Oklahoma, May 27, 2024. The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a contract for road repairs at Kiowa Park on Waurika Lake, March 7, 2025. see less | View Image Page