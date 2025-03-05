2025 Air Force Assistance Fund Campaign Kicks off at Vandenberg

Photo By Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw | U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, middle, and...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw | U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, middle, and Vandenberg members watch as he scans a QR code to donate to the Air Force Assistance Fund at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 3, 2025. This annual fundraising initiative directly benefits four key charities that provide financial relief, housing assistance, and other essential services to Airmen, retirees, and their loved ones. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw) see less | View Image Page

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – The Air Force Assistance Fund (AFAF) campaign officially kicked off on Monday, March 3, 2025, marking the beginning of an annual effort of supporting Air Force personnel and their families during times of need. This fundraising initiative directly benefits four key charities that provide financial relief, housing assistance, and other essential services to Airmen, retirees, and their loved ones.



“Every contribution, no matter the size, makes a significant impact in the lives of our fellow service members and their families,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jonathon Bussard, Vandenberg SFB AFAF assistant action officer. “By supporting these vital charities, we ensure that no Airman or Guardian faces hardship alone.”



Among the organizations supported by the AFAF is the Air Force Aid Society (AFAS), which offers financial assistance during emergencies and helps fund educational opportunities for U.S. Air and Space Force families. The Air Force Village Charitable Foundation (AFVCF) plays a significant role in aiding veterans and their spouses to have access to quality housing and care. Additionally, the LeMay Foundation provides financial support to families of retired Air Force personnel, helping them navigate financial hardships. Lastly, the Air Force Enlisted Village (AFEV) offers aid to spouses of retired enlisted service members to help provide them a secure place to live and the support they need.



With the generosity of Air and Space Force members and supporters, the AFAF campaign continues to make an impactful difference in the lives of those who have served. As the campaign begins, Guardians and Airmen are encouraged to contribute and help uphold this commitment to one another that defines the Department of the Air Force.



To donate to the AFAF, please visit Vandenberg SFB’s page 2025 AFAF Campaign.