Washington National Guard strengthens ties with Royal Thai Army during Stryker maintenance exchange in Thailand

Photo By Peter Chang | Members of the 1st Battalion, 205th Regiment Regional Training Institute (RTI), along...... read more read more Photo By Peter Chang | Members of the 1st Battalion, 205th Regiment Regional Training Institute (RTI), along with personnel from the Maneuver Area Training Equipment Site (MATES) and Unit Training Equipment Site (UTES), traveled to the Kingdom of Thailand. From 13 January to 7 February, the two nations conducted the Stryker Maintenance Subject Matter Expert Exchange, enhancing the Royal Thai Army's (RTA) capabilities and further solidifying the strong relationship between the RTA and the Washington National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Peter Chang) see less | View Image Page

CHONBURI, Thailand - From Jan. 13 to Feb. 7, 2025, the Washington National Guard and the Royal Thai Army (RTA) came together for a Stryker Maintenance Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE) at the RTA's maintenance facilities in Ko Chan District, Chonburi, Thailand. This event marked a significant milestone in the long-standing partnership between the two military forces.



These Stryker Maintenance SMEEs have traditionally been held in Yakima, Wash., at the Maneuver Area Training Equipment Site (MATES), where the Washington National Guard’s Stryker vehicles are maintained. However, this exchange in the Kingdom of Thailand was the first to be held abroad, expanding the scope of the collaboration and offering the two nations a fresh perspective on Stryker vehicle maintenance and operation.



This exchange is part of the State Partnership Program, a long-standing initiative that has fostered stronger relationships between the Washington National Guard and the RTA for over twenty years. The program allows service members from both nations to exchange knowledge, share expertise, and enhance their operational capabilities.



For this exchange, personnel from the Washington National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 205th Regiment Regional Training Institute, and expert technicians from MATES and the Unit Training Equipment Site traveled to the Kingdom of Thailand to provide specialized training in Stryker vehicle maintenance.



“Being an automotive maintenance warrant officer, one of the things I care about is the maintenance of the Strykers,” said Chief Warrant Officer 4 Ricky Thomas, Joint Force Headquarters Senior Maintenance Warrant Officer, Washington National Guard. “The current priority for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and U.S. Army Pacific is the ability for the 112th Stryker Regiment to maintain their Strykers.”



The primary focus of the exchange was to enhance the RTA's technical expertise in Stryker vehicle maintenance. Washington National Guard experts demonstrated key techniques in vehicle upkeep, troubleshooting and repair. This collaboration benefited both sides, deepening professional relationships and fostering a mutual understanding of military maintenance practices.



“Moving into the future, I think it is important to maintain and repair the Stryker vehicles,” said RTA Sgt. Rattaban Kosantia with the 1st Stryker Company, 1st Infantry Battalion, 112th Stryker Regiment Combat Team. “It is good to share this knowledge of this important skill set through this exchange with the U.S. Army.”



The successful collaboration between the Washington National Guard and the RTA highlights the ongoing success of the State Partnership Program. Events like these provide both forces invaluable experience that enhances operational readiness and ensures continued mutual support in regional security efforts.



As the partnership continues to evolve, the Stryker Maintenance SMEE remains pivotal in strengthening military-to-military relations between the United States and the Kingdom of Thailand.