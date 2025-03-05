K-25 Interpretive Center construction completed through key partnership

Photo By Leon Roberts | Lt. Col. Robert W. Green, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District commander,...... read more read more Photo By Leon Roberts | Lt. Col. Robert W. Green, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District commander, presents a symbolic key to the new K-25 Interpretive Center to Jay Mullis, U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management manager, during a turnover of the facility March 4, 2025, at East Technology Park in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. USACE has completed construction of the new building that now provides a historic lookout over the 44-acre footprint where the K-25 Building once stood, and the Oak Ridge Diffusion Plant produced uranium during World War II as part of the Manhattan Project. OREM plans to install exhibits in the new interpretive center constructed by USACE before holding a grand opening for the public in September 2025 that corresponds with the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts) see less | View Image Page

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — A key-turn ceremony between two federal agencies marked the completion of construction on the K-25 Interpretive Center, a significant milestone in preserving the Oak Ridge Reservation's history. The center will offer visitors a panoramic view of the historic Gaseous Diffusion Plant’s footprint for generations to come.



The U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management leads environmental cleanup efforts across the Oak Ridge Reservation, addressing legacies from decades of government research and nuclear weapons development. However, building an interpretive center to commemorate the K-25 site required a unique partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District.



Lt. Col. Robert Green, commander of the Nashville District, said, “This has been a great partnership with OREM. We each focus on what we do best in our respective branches of government — the Corps excels at building, and this project is a testament to that.”



The Nashville District completed construction of the K-25 Interpretive Center and transferred the project to the U.S. Department of Energy on March 4, 2025, with a key exchange.



"We are very happy with this collaboration and partnership," said OREM Manager Jay Mullis. “Vertical construction like this is not something we do often, and it certainly isn’t in the wheelhouse of most of our contractors. So, having USACE step in to handle this piece of the project has been an invaluable asset. It’s a great opportunity for both of our agencies to leverage each other’s strengths in meaningful ways."



The event between USACE and DOE partners included a meet-and-greet, tour of the newly constructed building, followed by the symbolic turnover of the facility.



The K-25 Interpretive Center features a viewing platform where visitors can overlook the 44-acre footprint of the K-25 enrichment facility, the largest structure in the world when the Corps of Engineers constructed it during World War II as part of the Manhattan project.



The Nashville District managed construction of the pre-engineered 87-foot by 76-foot metal building with a 55-foot by 39-foot appended observation deck. It includes approximately 7,000 square feet of exhibit and viewing area. Geiger Brothers out of Jackson, Ohio, served as contractor for the $9.9 million Interagency and International Support construction project.



The construction of this facility and the wayside exhibits are the final components of a multi-project agreement OREM signed in 2012 to commemorate the history of the former Oak Ridge Gaseous Diffusion Plant, where the K-25 Building was located.



Upon seeing the site for the first time, Green remarked, "It's impressive. Visiting this site gives you a sense of the vast footprint of what the facility once was. The historical significance of this place and the scale of the facilities really convey the importance of what used to be here."



The project holds particular significance for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, as it brings the full circle of its involvement — from building the K-25 Gaseous Diffusion Plant from 1943 to 1945, to helping construct the interpretive center dedicated to preserving its history.



"This project has historical significance and ties us back to our roots," said Green. "The Corps played a key role in constructing the original K-25 project. Contributing to a historical interpretive center allows people to celebrate its legacy, helping the current generation understand the Corps' role.”



While the construction phase is complete, OREM continues to work on finishing touches, including landscaping and exhibition installation. The grand opening is expected in the fall of 2025.



“There is some work to be completed. We will have contractors finish the exhibits and interpretive items. We are planning to have a grand opening in September.” Mullis said.



Mullis and Green hope the project drives tourism and raises awareness of the historical site, especially following its grand opening in September 2025.



Green adds, “I hope the community appreciates and enjoys this project as much as I do. This is a special place for our country and the region, and I hope they come out and experience it.”