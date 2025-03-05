Shining the spotlight on Tulsa District USACE Rangers

People are always the primary focus of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Today we take a moment to shine the spotlight on the Tulsa District Rangers.



Tulsa District Park Rangers recently came together for a one-day workshop. The event was an opportunity for rangers to come together to learn, share ideas, and gain from the experience of others in their field.



Our rangers play a vital role as first responders, peacekeepers, and educators, managing responsibilities that range from water safety and conservation to recreation and cultural resource protection. Their work requires adaptability and innovative problem-solving to meet daily challenges.



USACE is committed to workforce development by providing advanced training and career growth opportunities. Investing in rangers’ skills ensures they are prepared to meet evolving challenges, fostering innovation and resilience for the future.

