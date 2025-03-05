USS Nantucket (LCS 27) Change of Command

MAYPORT Fla. (March 7, 2025) – Cmdr. Billy Green relieved Cmdr. Kari Yakubisin as USS Nantucket (LCS 27) Commanding Officer, during a change of command ceremony at Naval Station Mayport, March 7.



Under CDR Yakubisin’s command, USS Nantucket’s completed initial manning and training and sailed from new construction in Marinette, Wisconsin, to her commissioning in Boston, MA, and finally home to Mayport, Florida. Cmdr. Yakubisin led the crew through Ship’s Delivery, Crew Move Aboard, and Sail-away certifications. Under her leadership USS Nantucket safely completed the arduous 2500 plus nautical mile (NM) journey entailing various challenging transits through the Locks and Great Lakes. USS Nantucket historically commissioned stern to stern with the USS Constitution in Boston, Massachusetts. Cmdr. Yakubisin has created a culture of excellence onboard USS Nantucket and has left a legacy that will be felt throughout the lifetime of the ship’s crew.



“Serving as commanding officer of the USS Nantucket has been the best job I’ve ever had in the Navy,” said Yakubisin. “Being the first commanding officer was a unique experience and opportunity to set standards and establish the ship’s identity.”



Cmdr. Yakubisin is a native of San Jose, California and previously served as the Executive Officer onboard USS Milwaukee (LCS 5). Cmdr. Yakubisin will report to USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) as the Reactor Officer.



"It is an incredible honor to assume command of USS NANTUCKET and to lead this exceptional crew. Together, we will continue to elevate each other in overcoming challenges and driving success at sea,” said Green. “I am joining a team of professionals who are ready to operate with excellence, serve with integrity, and represent our nation with distinction. Whalers - Let's get to work!"



Cmdr. Green is a native of Baltimore, Maryland and he previously served as the Executive Officer aboard USS Indianapolis (LCS 17). USS Nantucket is homeported in Mayport, FL, is assigned to Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 2.



LCS are a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments and winning against 21st-century coastal threats. The LCS is capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2025 Date Posted: 03.07.2025 11:52 Story ID: 492259 Location: MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 17 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Nantucket (LCS 27) Change of Command, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.