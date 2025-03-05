U.S. Army Tells Louisiana Comic Con Crowd, ‘We Need Your Skills’

LAFAYETTE, La. — The U.S. Army attends the 2025 Louisiana Comic Con, showcasing its newest technology with its All-Terrain Fighting Vehicle (ATFV) Exhibit at the Cajundome & Convention Center, this March 8-9.



The Lafayette Army Recruiting Company will have a booth and takeaways in the foyer (concession area) outside the vendor hall, and a mobile exhibit of ATFVs stationed open-air, near entrance of the convention center.



Army Recruiters and the hands-on exhibit will appear Saturday, March 8, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, March 9, from 11a.m. to 5 p.m. in search of event attendees with talent necessary to operate current Army technology.



The mobile exhibit of ATFVs features an electronic motorcycle, Polaris MRZR-D2 Side-by-Side, Quad Bike, and PlayStation 4 gaming system.



“Engaging this crowd is a chance for us [Army] to tell this demographic, ‘We need your skills’ ,” Capt. Shane McCarthy, Lafayette Recruiting Company Commander, said. “Warfighting also takes places on a digital platform, much of which this crowd has a keen expertise in operating.”



Exhibition of the Army’s ATFVs offers a small glimpse into the vast world of Army technology offering advantages to Soldiers that can be leveraged on the battlefield.



“These ATFVs toured local schools in Lafayette and feedback of its STEM education component were great; students, faculty and staff enjoyed and requested our return ,” McCarthy said. “I am sure we will have lots of foot traffic considering our familiarity with locals and sheer impressiveness of the ATFVs themselves.”



ATFVs give Soldiers, in combat zones, tactical use in a variety of mission sets, including combat, logistics, search and rescue.



The Army’s ATFVs and gaming setup event will be outside and open to the public for attendees to get hands-on with activities for an entertaining, educational experience.



For more information to coordinate an interview with uniformed Army personnel contact our office, or shane.m.mccarthy6.mil@army.mil at (845)-527-1144.



