X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle Concludes Seventh Successful Mission

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Space Force's X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle Mission Seven successfully landed at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, March 7, 2025.

The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle-7 (OTV-7), the U.S. Space Force’s dynamic unmanned spaceplane, successfully deorbited and landed at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, Mar. 7, 2025 at 02:22 a.m. EST.

The U.S. Space Force landed the X-37B at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California to exercise its rapid ability to launch and recover its systems across multiple sites. X-37B’s Mission 7 was the first launch on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy Rocket to a Highly Elliptical Orbit. While on orbit, Mission 7 accomplished a range of test and experimentation objectives intended to demonstrate the X-37B’s robust maneuver capability while helping characterize the space domain through the testing of space domain awareness technology experiments.

The successful completion of the novel aerobraking maneuver demonstrated the agile and flexible capabilities the X-37B provides the United States Space Force. Drawing on decades of lessons learned from previous space missions, this technique involves the use of atmospheric drag over the course of multiple passes to change orbits while expending minimal fuel.

“Mission 7 broke new ground by showcasing the X-37B’s ability to flexibly accomplish its test and experimentation objectives across orbital regimes. The successful execution of the aerobraking maneuver underscores the U.S. Space Force’s commitment to pushing the bounds of novel space operations in a safe and responsible manner,” said Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman.

While in orbit, Mission 7 tested space domain awareness technology experiments that aim to improve the United States Space Force’s knowledge of the space environment. These technologies are critical to the U.S. Space Force’s ability to conduct space operations in an increasingly congested and contested environment of space, to the benefit of all users of the domain. After aerobraking to a Low Earth Orbit and completing its test and experimentation objectives, Mission 7 successfully performed its deorbit and landing procedures.

Commenting on Mission 7’s achievements, the X-37B Program Director, Lt. Col. Blaine Stewart stated, “Mission 7’s operation in a new orbital regime, its novel aerobraking maneuver, and its testing of space domain awareness experiments have written an exciting new chapter in the X-37B program. Considered together, they mark a significant milestone in the ongoing development of the U.S. Space Force’s dynamic mission capability.”

The seventh mission remained on-orbit for over 434 days.