207th Engineer Construction Company assists cleanup efforts in EKY flood relief response

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. – The Kentucky Army National Guard’s 207th Engineer Construction Company conducted debris removal and route clearance operations throughout the city of Hyden and Leslie County in order to support recovery from the Eastern Kentucky floods that have caused significant damage throughout the region Feb. 23.



The missions have required engineer equipment to include a 10-ton dump truck, a High Mobility Engineer Excavator (HMEE), a grader and five Soldiers who are qualified horizontal construction engineers. Currently debris removal missions are ongoing in Leslie, Pike and Martin Counties with 27 Soldiers, three HMEEs, one grader, two dump trucks, and two HMMWVs in total being utilized.



The 207th Engineers mission consisted of clearing major roadways blocked in the aftermath of a mudslide and removing large rocks from culverts to allow water to properly flow through the channels of the stream that was previously stalled. The 207th ECC also completed road grading missions to restore the driving surface of bridges and roadways that were impassable while allowing for better drainage and citizens to reach their homes in a safe manner.



Spc. Charlie Hudson, of Breathitt County, responded to what it means to him to be a part of recovery operations in eastern Kentucky.



“Honestly it means the world to me, and it’s one of the biggest reasons why I joined the Guard,” said Hudson. “It means that I could stay in my local community and help the people that I love and know and be able to make a difference.”



Additionally, Sergeants A.J. Stidham, of Perry County, and Shane Wilson, of Leslie County, both with the 207th ECC, echoed Hudson’s sentiments in doing all they can possibly do to help their own because of how special the people and region of eastern Kentucky are.



The Soldiers emphasized how much the people of eastern Kentucky support them as not only Kentucky Guardsmen but also as first responders in the area. They said they feel like it’s their responsibility and honor to help in any way they possibly can.



The Kentucky National Guard and emergency management officials have worked closely over the past several years in keeping a strong relationship to facilitate the best possible response in emergency situations while safeguarding lives and restoring the community back to normal as quickly as possible.

