Fort Carson to observe Child Abuse Prevention Month

FORT CARSON, Colo. — The Family Advocacy Program at Fort Carson will host a Child Abuse Prevention Month kickoff event for military members and Families. The celebration will take place April 4 at the Army Community Service Annex, building 7492, from 10-11:30 a.m.



Angela McGrady, the Family Readiness Program manager, said the annual campaign seeks to build awareness and increase the use of positive parenting resources to help prevent child abuse and neglect.



“Being a parent is challenging, and being a parent in a military environment is doubly challenging,” McGrady said. “We have a lot of new young parents who may not have had a role model when they were growing up, and so they do what they know. That might not always be a good thing, so we want to give them other skills to help (manage frustrations).”



Kimberly Bell, a New Parent Support Program home visitor, said this year’s celebration theme is “Under the Sea with the New Parent Support Program.”



Maj. Gen. David Doyle, 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson commanding general, is expected to read “The Rainbow Fish” to children in attendance. Each child will go home with a copy of the book. There will also be scavenger hunt, activities and crafts.



Programs and agencies expected to participate include the Fort Carson Fire Department, Grant Library, Army Community Service and the Exceptional Family Member Program, Bell said.



Though the CAPM event is geared towards kid-friendly fun, McGrady hopes parents leave with something, too.



“I want them to take away a stronger connection and bond with their child,” McGrady said. “We’re here to support Soldiers and Families. If there are struggles, come to us. We can help with teaching skills, home visitation and communication classes.”



Bell said federal legislation first addressed child abuse and neglect through the Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act in January 1974. This provided federal funding and guidance to states to support the prevention, assessment, investigation and prosecution of child maltreatment.



To learn more about the upcoming CAPM celebration or parent support classes call 719-526-0461.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2025 Date Posted: 03.06.2025 17:05 Story ID: 492205 Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Carson to observe Child Abuse Prevention Month, by Brea DuBose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.