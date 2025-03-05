F135 Smart Stacking Tool revolutionizes rotor assembly at the OC-ALC

Courtesy Photo | A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team performs at the Capitol Air Show over Sacramento, California, July 15, 2024. Innovations such as the F135 Smart Stacking Tooling Enhancement developed by the OC-ALC mechanics and engineers have significantly improved the rotor assembly process, increasing precision and enhancing the depot’s ability to produce the engine that powers the F-35 Lightning II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zachary Rufus) see less | View Image Page

The Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex has implemented a modernized method to assemble rotor components in the F135 jet engine.



The F135 Smart Stacking Tooling Enhancement significantly improved the rotor assembly process, reducing required man-hours from eight days to just two, significantly increasing precision and the OC-ALC’s ability to produce the engine that powers the F-35 Lightning II.



“There is no better time than now for innovative technology to support the warfighter and production,” said Jacob Sellers, OC-ALC jet engine mechanic.



The introduction of the Smart Stacking Tooling enhancement aligns with the Air Force’s broader goal of modernization and increased readiness, ensuring warfighters receive top-tier equipment with minimal downtime. This system is specifically designed for mapping and stacking F135 rotor assemblies and plays a key role in this enhancement. By utilizing this advanced tool, the assembly process now operates more efficiently. Two machines can run simultaneously with just one mechanic, increasing throughput while maintaining accuracy. The improvement provides more consistent and precise readings, ensuring better stack prediction from rotor to rotor throughout the operation.



The Smart Stacking Tooling Enhancement significantly streamlines the OC-ALC’s F135 rotor assembly process, reducing assembly time by 75% while boosting accuracy. By integrating advanced mapping technology, the enhancement enables mechanics to build more confidently, resulting in more predictable and repeatable results. This automation also simplifies training, making it easier for new personnel to adapt and contribute efficiently to the assembly process.



The OC-ALC gained a competitive advantage, allowing faster, more efficient work without sacrificing quality.



The F135 engine repair line is a key component of the Defense Department’s largest maintenance, repair, and overhaul facility, supporting a wide range of aircraft, engines, and software. Implementing the Smart Stacking Tooling Enhancement reinforces the OC-ALC's position as a leader in engine maintenance and repair efficiency. The focus remains on developing innovative solutions to further improve sustainment efforts, reduce costs, and enhance readiness for the warfighter.