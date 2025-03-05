Watts Bar Lock to temporarily close March 27 for diving operations

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that Watts Bar Lock,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that Watts Bar Lock, located at Tennessee River Mile 529.9, will be fully closed to navigation traffic for 10 hours on Thursday, March 27, 2025, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (USACE Photo by Matt Landreth) see less | View Image Page

SPRING CITY, Tenn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that Watts Bar Lock, located at Tennessee River Mile 529.9, will be fully closed to navigation traffic for 10 hours on Thursday, March 27, 2025, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.



USACE divers will conduct diving operations at the lock from Monday, March 24, through Saturday, March 29, to patch leaks along the lower land miter gate’s pintle base and perform additional repairs and inspections. During this period, the only expected closure is the scheduled 10-hour full closure on March 27.



Mariners are encouraged to plan accordingly and contact the Lock Operator on duty via Marine Radio Channel 16 for real-time updates. For additional information, please call the Watts Bar Lockmaster at (423) 334-3522.



The Corps of Engineers appreciates the cooperation of the navigation community as these critical maintenance efforts are completed.



