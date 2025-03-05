ACC command team immerses in Shaw mission

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. — U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, commander of Air Combat Command, and Chief Master Sgt. Dave Wolfe, ACC command chief, visited Shaw Air Force Base on Feb. 25. The purpose of their visit was to gain a deeper understanding of the installation’s global mission, robust readiness programs and Airmen and family resources.





The visit provided ACC leadership a closer look at current mission objectives and ongoing F-16 Fighting Falcon modernization. These efforts have been incorporated into annual training exercises to enhance Shaw's combat airpower.





“Across ACC there’s room for modernization; it is important to me that we allow innovation to happen,” said Wilsbach. “Often times, young people in organizations have really good ideas and excitement. Let the young people try the ideas and take some risks.”





To continue providing combat-ready aircraft and airpower, Team Shaw continuously participates in combat-representative training. These exercises test 20th Fighter Wing members’ ability to perform a variety of complex tasks in austere locations and allow members to try new ideas in a controlled environment.





Two weeks prior to the ACC leadership team’s visit, the 79th and 55th Fighter and Fighter Generation Squadrons demonstrated their lethality, critical thinking and readiness in combat-representative environments during exercises Agile Flag 25-1 and Bamboo Eagle 25-1.





“Our wing is uniquely postured to both generate and project airpower across the globe while also providing world-class support to heavy-hitting tenant units—like U.S. Army Central, U.S. Air Forces Central, and Fifteenth Air Force— that call Shaw home,” said Col. Kevin Hicok, 20th FW commander. “The fact that we facilitate those missions while also operating in multiple theaters and upgrading our fleet is a huge testament to the men and women that wear the 20th FW patch every day, and the families that support them.”





During the tour, 20th FW members gave ACC leadership a peek behind the curtain at the 20th Logistics Readiness Squadron’s warehouse. The 20th LRS provides pivotal logistical support to the 20th FW, including ground fuel support and passenger travel. This ensures sustained combat-ready airpower and airmen are available to integrate with joint forces, exercise in austere environments, and project power anytime, anywhere.





“When I think about readiness, we’re responsible for ensuring both ourselves and our teams have the resources and training to get through any difficulties,” said Wolfe.





The ACC leadership team also emersed themselves into Shaw AFB’s culture. They toured the dining facility, which is undergoing a $2 million-dollar renovation. As the renovation continues, dorm Airmen are receiving an additional subsidiary to ensure food security. Wilsbach and Wolfe also toured the dormitories, including the new college-style quad layouts. Currently, 54% of dorm Airmen have transitioned from the legacy layout to the modern style, ensuring they have the right resources for resiliency.





The visit provided opportunities for new perspectives and motivation. It reinforced ACC’s mission to accelerate change and empower America’s evolving warfighters within the 20th FW. The visit also showcased the unique mission of Shaw AFB to the ACC leadership team.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2025 Date Posted: 03.06.2025 Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US