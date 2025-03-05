Army & Air Force Exchange Opens Expanded Poland Store for Support at Tip of the Spear

BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA Poland – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service opened an expanded store at the Bemowo Piskie Training Area (BPTA), providing enhanced services and support for service members stationed in Poland. The upgraded store offers a broader range of products, aimed at improving the well-being and morale of troops serving in remote, challenging conditions at the tip of the spear.
“This expanded location at the BPTA in Poland is a significant milestone for the Exchange, enabling us to provide Soldiers with a wider selection of products and greater convenience, all while enhancing their well-being and morale,” said COL Everett (Bud) Lacroix, Exchange Europe, Southwest Asia, and Africa Region commander. “At the Exchange, we live by our motto, ‘We go where you go,’ and the opening of this new direct operation Exchange-tactical (DOX-T) store is a prime example of how we’re committed to supporting our troops, no matter where they’re called to serve. The transition from mobile field trailers to this permanent modular store was made possible through strong collaboration across our Exchange teams and with local military leadership, and we’re proud to offer our troops a taste of home and a higher level of service in Poland.”
The new Exchange will serve as a key support hub for troops involved in multinational training exercises in Poland, offering essential products from daily necessities to familiar comforts from home.
With the grand opening of this new retail location, Soldiers at BPTA now have access to a broader selection of products and services that will help them stay focused on their important work in Poland.
