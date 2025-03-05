Army & Air Force Exchange Opens Expanded Poland Store for Support at Tip of the Spear

Photo By Chris Ward | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is celebrating the grand opening of an expanded...... read more read more Photo By Chris Ward | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is celebrating the grand opening of an expanded Direct Operation Exchange – Tactical (DOX-T) at Bemowo Piskie Training Area (BPTA), Poland. 1100 Feb. 28 This larger store will provide a broader selection of products, including everyday essentials, snacks, toiletries, and other items to better support U.S. troops at the tip of the spear. The Exchange is moving from a mobile field Exchange to a larger modular building, adding more than 2,000 square feet of retail space. Troops will enjoy the addition of a Snack Avenue with roller grill favorites like hot dogs and Tornados as well as a wider selection of sandwiches, hot-to-go items and better-for-you snacks. The store will also offer more options for protein bars, supplements and drinks, enhancing the Quality of Life for deployed service members. The grand opening is the result of collaboration between the Exchange, the 139th Regional Support Group (RSG), Polish leadership and the 21st Theater Sustainment Command (TSC), highlighting the shared commitment to supporting service members in the region. The grand opening featured snacks, a food truck, games and raffle giveaways. see less | View Image Page

BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA Poland – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service opened an expanded store at the Bemowo Piskie Training Area (BPTA), providing enhanced services and support for service members stationed in Poland. The upgraded store offers a broader range of products, aimed at improving the well-being and morale of troops serving in remote, challenging conditions at the tip of the spear.



“This expanded location at the BPTA in Poland is a significant milestone for the Exchange, enabling us to provide Soldiers with a wider selection of products and greater convenience, all while enhancing their well-being and morale,” said COL Everett (Bud) Lacroix, Exchange Europe, Southwest Asia, and Africa Region commander. “At the Exchange, we live by our motto, ‘We go where you go,’ and the opening of this new direct operation Exchange-tactical (DOX-T) store is a prime example of how we’re committed to supporting our troops, no matter where they’re called to serve. The transition from mobile field trailers to this permanent modular store was made possible through strong collaboration across our Exchange teams and with local military leadership, and we’re proud to offer our troops a taste of home and a higher level of service in Poland.”



The new Exchange will serve as a key support hub for troops involved in multinational training exercises in Poland, offering essential products from daily necessities to familiar comforts from home.



With the grand opening of this new retail location, Soldiers at BPTA now have access to a broader selection of products and services that will help them stay focused on their important work in Poland.