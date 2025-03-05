Viet Nguyen Comes Full Circle

Courtesy Photo | Viet Nguyen recognized as 2012 USACE Program Manager of the Year at the USACE National...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Viet Nguyen recognized as 2012 USACE Program Manager of the Year at the USACE National Awards Ceremony, Little Rock, AR see less | View Image Page

FORT WORTH, Texas – Viet Nguyen, a program manager at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Fort Worth District, has managed critical programs and projects around the world, including during three deployments, as a Department of Army civilian, supporting Afghanistan District South, Task Force Restoring Iraqi Oil, and the Transatlantic Expeditionary District in Kuwait.



He’s also gained valuable expertise and exposure on the Navy’s project management style having worked as a Navy civilian with the Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest.



In returning to Fort Worth District, Nguyen comes full circle, bringing his wealth of experience back to the district.



Through it all, Nguyen completes an inspiring journey full of dedication, a commitment to excellence, and resilience.



Nguyen started his career with the Fort Worth District in 1995. Since then, he has been recognized as one of the top program managers within USACE.



“This organization has given me an abundance of opportunity to do what I love in the field of engineering,” Nguyen said. “But the main thing is the Army Corps of Engineers always takes care of its folks, and it's been a real good journey for me.”



Nguyen is no stranger to taking big journeys as in 1975 he and his family moved from his hometown to Ho Chi Minh City after the fall of Saigon. In 1981, at the age of 12, he and his family immigrated from Vietnam to the United States.



“At 12 I didn't know what I wanted to do when I came to the United States,” Nguyen said. “I was a little bit more advanced in math and science, so that helped me quite a bit. However, I didn't speak or read English, and I remember the extra work of referring back and forth with the Vietnamese and English dictionary. It was tough!”



The determination he demonstrated as an adolescent would continue to serve him well. He earned a bachelor’s degree in structural engineering from California State University in 1994 before joining the Fort Worth District as a Department of the Army Intern.



DA Interns spend their first two years rotating through all the critical elements and departments within the district to learn the workflow process.



Nguyen’s leadership potential was noticed in 2002 when he was selected to attend the sustaining base and leadership and management program at the Army Management Staff College.



His skillset continued to advance as he volunteered to deploy as the chief of information technology for USACE’s Task Force Restoring Iraqi Oil in 2003.



In 2012, Nguyen deployed to Afghanistan as Chief of Military Programs for Afghanistan Engineer District South.



Nguyen’s talent, dedication, and willingness to take on challenging assignments would be recognized at the national level when he was selected as the 2012 Project Manager of the Year by USACE Headquarters.



Over the years, Nguyen established himself as an expert in managing large and complex programs and would go on to lead the Joint Base San Antonio program, part of the Fort Worth District’s $6.8 billion military construction portfolio.



In 2023, he would tackle one of the most challenging assignments in his career: Deputy District Engineer for Programs and Project Management Division for the Transatlantic Expeditionary District in Kuwait.



Within USACE, the deputy district engineer, also known as the DPM, is the senior civilian within the district and advisor to the military district commander.



As the Transatlantic Expeditionary District’s DPM, he was responsible for the management of the district’s military construction, construction projects funded under foreign military sales, and international and interagency support portfolio.



Overall, Nguyen managed $1.2 billion in direct support to U.S. Central Command and other mission partners in nine countries located throughout the Middle and Southwest Asia.



“I never thought I would be a DPM and take on that degree of challenge and responsibility,” Nguyen said. “As a young kid, and even as an engineering student, I would never imagine working shoulder to shoulder with USACE commanders in places like Afghanistan, Iraq and Kuwait.”



In late 2024, Nguyen returned to where it all started, the Fort Worth District. After such a storied career, he had this to say when asked what advice he would give a young engineer.



“Be persistent, keep on trying, and never give up,” Nguyen said. “Understand that to advance in your career you must develop your communication skills as well as your technical skills. Finally, adhere to the Army values of loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity, and personal courage. If you do these things you WILL succeed in your career!”



For more information on careers with the Army Corps of Engineers, go to: https://www.swf.usace.army.mil/Careers/