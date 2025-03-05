Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower welcomes new commanding officer

    Ike holds assumption of command ceremony

    Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Miguel Santiago | PORTSMOUTH, Va. (March 4, 2025) -- Capt. Shane Marchesi, commanding officer,...... read more read more

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2025

    Story by Ensign Ali Stewart 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Capt. Shane Marchesi assumed the role of commanding officer for the Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (IKE) on March 4.

    With open arms, the IKE welcomed Marchesi and seamlessly adapted to changes in leadership while in a Planned Incremental Availability (PIA) period at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY).

    Marchesi’s lines of effort include improving Sailor quality of life, ship repairs, training and mastery in warfare areas, and operational excellence.

    “I believe the heartbeat of our ship is the crew,” said Marchesi. “It is the Sailors who make IKE the magnificent warship it is. I will work tirelessly for the crew, every day, for as long as the Navy blesses me with the responsibility and accountability of command.”

    PIA marks a significant opportunity for the crew to focus on professional development, family reintegration, and personal readiness after a demanding deployment.

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower is expected to complete PIA and return to normal operations in 2026.

    For more information about USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, head to Facebook (/TheCVN69) or Instagram (@TheCVN69). For inquiries, email pao@cvn69.navy.mil

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2025
    Date Posted: 03.06.2025 12:31
    Story ID: 492137
    Location: VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower welcomes new commanding officer, by ENS Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Ike holds assumption of command
    Ike holds assumption of command
    Ike holds assumption of command
    Ike holds assumption of command ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 69
    IKE
    #IKECSG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download