USS Dwight D. Eisenhower welcomes new commanding officer

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Capt. Shane Marchesi assumed the role of commanding officer for the Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (IKE) on March 4.



With open arms, the IKE welcomed Marchesi and seamlessly adapted to changes in leadership while in a Planned Incremental Availability (PIA) period at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY).



Marchesi’s lines of effort include improving Sailor quality of life, ship repairs, training and mastery in warfare areas, and operational excellence.



“I believe the heartbeat of our ship is the crew,” said Marchesi. “It is the Sailors who make IKE the magnificent warship it is. I will work tirelessly for the crew, every day, for as long as the Navy blesses me with the responsibility and accountability of command.”



PIA marks a significant opportunity for the crew to focus on professional development, family reintegration, and personal readiness after a demanding deployment.



USS Dwight D. Eisenhower is expected to complete PIA and return to normal operations in 2026.



