Soldiers Path to Strategic Deterrence in the 33rd WMD-CST

Photo By Master Sgt. Arthur Wright | U.S. Army Sgt. Dallas Davis, survey team member within the District of Columbia...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Arthur Wright | U.S. Army Sgt. Dallas Davis, survey team member within the District of Columbia National Guard’s 33rd Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team (WMD-CST), stands for a photograph at a D.C. Fire and Engine Station, on Jan. 19, 2025 . Teams train and are strategically positioned to respond effectively with partners to include D.C. Fire, U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Capitol Police, and CBRNE Enhanced Response Force Packages (CERFP) units during missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON — For U.S. Army Sgt. Dallas Davis, the D.C. National Guard’s 33rd Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team (WMD-CST) is a prevention and deterrence-focused support unit, safeguarding the District and nation. As a survey team member, her role involves being ready to respond to hazardous materials incidents—often in a hazmat suit—and coordinating with local and federal partner agencies.



On March 4, the mission was the 2025 Presidential Address to a Joint Session of Congress. The 33rd WMD-CST was strategically positioned to respond effectively with U.S. Secret Service, D.C. Fire, U.S. Capitol Police, and CBRNE Enhanced Response Force Packages (CERFP) units.



“This is my first time supporting this particular National Security Special Event (NSSE), exclaimed Sgt. Davis. “I’ve supported critical roles in the 60th Presidential Inauguration, the NATO Summit, and during President Jimmy Carter’s state funeral … it’s almost like making history,” she added.



Her work also aligns with the National Guard’s motto: Always Ready, Always There.



“We have families here, so the people we're protecting are also our family members,” she said. “My job is to come in and train in uniform on the Army side but also be able to protect my community from any potential hazardous environments.”



The WMD-CST plays a critical role in homeland security, supporting federal, state, and civil authorities in responding to domestic Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) threats. Whether mitigating the impact of a hazardous spill, investigating suspicious substances, or standing by during large-scale public events, CST teams provide expertise that helps prevent and manage crises. Their mission includes identifying hazardous agents, assessing potential consequences, advising on response measures, and assisting with additional support requests.



It’s one of the reasons Sgt. Davis says she decided to switch careers and joined the D.C. Guard in 2024.



“I served as a bridge crewmember engineer in the South Carolina National Guard before I discovered the CST career path,” she said. “Since my home state did not offer the program, I applied for a position in the DC Guard.



Sgt. Davis was inspired to join the Army 11 years ago by her uncle, a retired command sergeant major.



“He was a mentor of mine who I looked up to and studied. So, when I said I wanted to go to the military, he had all the answers that I needed to help me succeed,” she explained.



U.S. Army Sgt. Maryann Marr, Davis’ senior rater on the WMD-CST, said their team consistently trains with military counterparts and federal authorities to ensure public safety.



“In order for us to operate at our highest efficiency, we rely on our civil authorities … we kind of tailor a lot of how we operate downrange to what the ask is from them,” Marr said. “And we train hand in hand so we know what assets they have and how we can complement their team and vice versa.”



With the ever-present threat of chemical and biological hazards—whether from accidents, natural disasters, or intentional attacks—the CST’s work remains essential to national security. The team is on-call 24/7. And this rapid response allows them to assist emergency management agencies and law enforcement in protecting communities from potential dangers.



“We’re leaders in hazardous materials detection, and our overall mission feels good,” she said. “It’s responding to calls, knowing how to respond to calls, and helping partner agencies complete the mission.”



Marr added that having dedicated and skilled soldiers like Davis ensures mission success and a strategic advantage.



“Sgt. Davis not only knows her job and does it well, but she cares about the people to the left and right of her,” Sgt. Marr said.