DLA Distribution Richmond supports Ozone Depleting Substances mission

Personnel at Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Richmond, Virginia, completed an Ozone Depleting Substances material transportation project in support of DLA Aviation Feb. 27.



The transportation to DLA Distribution Richmond’s storage facility at Defense Supply Center Richmond, Virginia, was the first phase in a Defense Department investment enabling DLA to stockpile ODS material in support of worldwide military operations. Both organizations are located at Defense Supply Center Richmond, Virginia.



DLA Distribution personnel in Richmond, Virginia, arranged the transportation for 95 truckloads of material from Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, Virginia, to Defense Supply Center Richmond.



“This mission was important to consolidate the material with the existing Ozone Depleting Substances Reserve at Richmond and preclude the degradation of product and its potential release into the atmosphere the longer the material sat in a substandard facility,” said John Pearson, director, DLA Distribution Richmond, Virginia.



DLA's ODS Program Office, currently a part of DLA Aviation, will manage the inventory. Close coordination between DLA Distribution Richmond and DLA Aviation was instrumental to the success of the inventory relocation.



“The success of the ODS mission at Richmond is hinged on the seamless collaboration between Distribution and Aviation,” Pearson said. “For example, upon the transfer of the Hazardous Center of Excellence in October 2023, both entities had to navigate a new landscape where government employees were now performing the distribution work versus a contract service provider. This close coordination was facilitated by years of established relationships, further strengthened by our colocation which allows for direct communication and understanding of each other’s needs and capabilities.”



The Distribution team, including transportation specialists and hazardous material handlers, worked together with DLA Aviation's ODS Reserve Program Office and their contractor to ensure the safe and efficient movement of materials from Naval Weapons Station Yorktown.



“Together, we were able to transport 95 truckloads of material within 12 weeks,” Pearson said. “This success was a testament to the team's expertise and dedication, but importantly, it highlighted how our collaborative approach was essential to achieving a complex mission that neither group could have accomplished alone.”



The ODS Program Office, in conjunction with the DLA Distribution team, crafted a strategic schedule that accounted for potential hurdles, including holiday periods and potential shipping delays. This proactive approach, combined with the team's willingness to adjust to evolving circumstances, ensured the project's ultimate success.



“This mission demanded a high degree of flexibility and adaptability from our team. The sheer volume of material, coupled with the unique requirement for our DLA Distribution team to handle certification and scheduling typically managed by external entities, presented a novel challenge,” Pearson said. “To ensure a smooth process, the team proactively visited the shipping site to assess the situation firsthand. This site visit proved invaluable, allowing the team to collaborate, address concerns, and develop a robust understanding of the project's intricacies.”



DLA Distribution Richmond, Virginia, serves as the primary DOD repository for Ozone Depleting Substances, which includes a compressed gas reclamation and cylinder refurbishment operation. Additionally, the distribution center receives, stores, maintains, manages and distributes material to the Army, Marines, Navy and Air Force.

