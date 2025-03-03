Meet an ITS: One Long-Serving Veteran Founds a New Career Path in New Orleans

Courtesy Photo | Hugh Brown, an information technology specialist from the New Orleans Military...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Hugh Brown, an information technology specialist from the New Orleans Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS) enjoys his team, especially when showcasing their team spirits during football season. Brown, a Georgia native, cheers for the Atlanta Falcons whilst his coworkers cheer on the New Orleans Saints. see less | View Image Page

At the New Orleans Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS), Hugh Brown found a meaningful way to connect with the next generations of military applicants in a surprising second career as an information technology specialist (ITS).



Hailing from Cartersville, Georgia, Brown recalls looking out the window of his hotel room the night before heading to Atlanta MEPS and beginning his own military career in 1979. He went on to serve 33 years in the Air Force. Brown enjoys seeing himself in the applicants and connecting with them through shared service.



“Looking at the applicants reminds me of the decision I made at age 18 to serve my country,” he said. “When I see them departing for basic training and they are smiling with excitement and anticipation, you get a sense of accomplishment that you played a small but big part in their journey to serve their country.”



Brown retired from the military and after three years as a federal civilian with the Air Force in Tampa, he was ready for a change. More pay, New Orleans, and the mission drew him to the MEPS and a new career in IT.



“I never thought in my wildest dreams that I would be working with computers,” said Brown. “With the training that USMEPCOM has provided me, it has strengthened my knowledge in the IT Field. If you want to see how a process works from start to finish, I recommend working at a MEPS. It’s an exciting process to watch daily and the feeling that you have knowing that you are a part of that process gives you a sense of accomplishment.”



As an ITS, Brown provides critical information technology support to the entire MEPS team. He starts his day early, providing invaluable support to the staff to ensure processing runs smoothly to get applicants one step closer to realizing their own military dreams.



“A typical day starts when I see the applicants in the a.m. getting off the bus,” said Brown. “After I make my check-in with all the liaisons and the staff, I retreat to my office for emails, any SNOW tickets that need to be worked or coordinated. After that I log into the ACAS system to check my computers that are assigned to my MEPS for any vulnerabilities and patches. At that point I’m available for any issues that might arise with my users.”



When he’s not working on IT duties, Brown finds additional ways to enjoy his workday, connect with colleagues and find personal joy such as singing the national anthem at ceremonies.



“I enjoy the comradery with my co-workers, especially during football season,” said Brown. “The potlucks, what can I say about the food, no other cuisine in the world tastes like that New Orleans creole flavor. I enjoy knowing that my role plays a key attribute to the success of the MEPS.”