OC-ALC Wing Inspection Team recognized for excellence

The Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex’s Wing Inspection Team members were recognized in a ceremony Mar. 3, at the OC-ALC, celebrating their contributions to readiness and compliance throughout fiscal year 2024.



The WIT, composed of 48 subject matter experts, including 28 from OC-ALC, conducted thorough inspections and exercises that improved the depot’s operational readiness and pinpointed critical areas for enhancing the Commander’s Inspection Program.



The intent of the Commander’s Inspection Program is to foster a culture of constant compliance, critical self-assessment, and continuous enhancement of mission effectiveness. It gives commanders at all levels and Airmen the right information at the right time to assess risk, identify areas of improvement, determine root causes, and precisely focus limited resources—all aligned with the commander’s priorities and timeline.



“The OC-ALC Commander’s Inspection Program success is a result of our Wing Inspection Team members,” said Daniel McCabe, OC-ALC inspector general. “They are all volunteers who put the time, effort, energy, and keen eyes on over 120 programs throughout the year. The results are gaps identified in programs, recommended improvement areas, and strengths, which provides the OC-ALC commander a clear picture of the health of the depot’s Commander’s Inspection Program, ultimately improving readiness, efficiency, and discipline in the largest ALC in AFMC [Air Force Materiel Command].”



During FY24, the WIT conducted six vertical inspections (looking at one organization at a time) and horizontal inspections (looking at a program across the depot), six readiness exercises, and 84 program area inspections, driving critical improvements in OC-ALC’s processes. These efforts validated current procedures, identified areas for growth, and implemented corrective actions that enhanced the organization’s ability to respond to real-world scenarios.



“When individuals join the Wing Inspection Team, they will significantly enhance the Commander’s Inspection Program by offering employees the chance to observe and learn from various processes,” said Jeremy Rey, OC-ALC inspector general exercise planner. “These insights can be returned to the organization, promoting continuous improvement. The OC-ALC readiness and exercise planners have also demonstrated exceptional capabilities by coordinating with the Tinker Fire & Emergency Services for advanced training scenarios and validating Defense Readiness Reporting System Assessments. It’s a win-win situation for everyone involved in the inspection process.”



The WIT Recognition Ceremony honored the achievements of the past year and underscored the ongoing efforts to maintain and enhance the organization's operational readiness and compliance standards. The WIT's dedication and expertise have been invaluable in driving the OC-ALC inspector general toward achieving its mission-critical goals.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2025 Date Posted: 03.05.2025 10:16 Story ID: 492053 Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, OC-ALC Wing Inspection Team recognized for excellence, by 2nd Lt. Kaseyann Cornwall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.