Fishing Creek Campground temporarily closed for major waterline repairs

Courtesy Photo | The Lake Cumberland Resource Manager's Office announces the temporary closure of Fishing Creek Campground in Somerset, Kentucky, during the 2025 recreation season. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District operates and maintains this campground.

SOMERSET, Ky. – The Lake Cumberland Resource Manager’s Office announces the temporary closure of Fishing Creek Campground due to essential repairs needed for the campground’s waterlines.



Given the severity of the break, the duration of the closure remains uncertain at this time, and reservations are not being accepted for the 2025 recreation season. If repairs are completed before the end of the 2025 season, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to operate the campground on a first-come, first-served basis only.



“We recognize the inconvenience this may cause and appreciate our visitors’ patience and understanding,” said Jonathan Friedman, Lake Cumberland resource manager. “These repairs are critical to ensuring that we continue providing essential amenities to our campers.”



Friedman added that the Corps looks forward to welcoming guests back as soon as the work is finished, and potable water availability is restored.



Information about Fishing Creek Campground is available on Recreation.gov at https://www.recreation.gov/camping/campgrounds/232587.



For additional information or questions, please contact the Lake Cumberland Natural Resource Management Office at 606-679-6337 and follow Lake Cumberland on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LakeCumberland.



