Aircraft Maintenance Enables a Capable Aircraft for Search and Rescue Missions

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 27, 2025) Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 3rd Class Zachary Santos, left, from Brockton, Massachusetts, and Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Ethan Kubat, right, from Lincoln, Illinois, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 walk across the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), while conducting flight operations in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 27.

While Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron TWO FIVE (HSC-25) is embarked aboard USS America (LHA 6), the crew practices search and rescue (SAR) training at sea. SAR is a life-saving mission designed to recover people on land and at sea in emergency situations. Aircrew personnel assigned to HSC-25 continuously sharpen their search and rescue skills by conducting mock recovery missions based on a variety of scenarios, such as a lost swimmer, man overboard, and missing hikers, to name a few examples.



“Whenever aircraft takeoff, there’s always a chance of catastrophe,” said Naval Air Crewman 2nd Class Christian Boll, one of the rescue swimmers from HSC-25. “It’s my job to act as a safety net and mitigate that catastrophe. It’s important in times of both war and peace.”



Inside the MH-60S Seahawk, the crew includes naval aviators, and aviation rescue swimmers. In the cockpit, pilots maintain both internal and external communications, a steady course and stable hover to safely deploy rescue swimmers and retrieve casualties. The crew chief is responsible for deploying the rescue swimmer via the hoist or jumping directly from the aircraft and relaying the status of personnel in the water, while the rescue swimmer ensures the safety of the survivor.



The Maintenance crew provides constant upkeep of the helicopter to ensure the aircraft is ready and able to respond to recovery missions at a moment’s notice. Aviation Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Nick Johnston takes pride in his job of performing daily maintenance inspections. “If I failed at my job, it would cost a life. The threat of causing a catastrophe is what keeps us maintainers sharp,” said Johnston, a senior maintainer assigned to HSC-25.



“Each person’s reasoning or calling to do the job is different and subjective. However, a common belief held by most is the phrase seen in the rescue swimmers’ motto ‘So Others May Live’ which I think best exemplifies the overall mindset of those within a SAR-centric mission,” said LT Sarah “SWAG” Papp, a SAR officer assigned to HSC-25.



HSC-25 provides reliable aircraft and crews for various mission sets: SAR, Helicopter Visit Board Search and Secure, Non-Traditional ISR, Maritime Interdiction, VERTREP, Close Air Support with hellfire, rockets or crew served weapons and many more which all could not be accomplished without a strong Maintenance team and dedicated pilots and aircrew.

Since 1984, HSC-25 has launched 2,445 missions, resulting in 762 medical evacuations, and rescuing 475 lives from waters and jungles of the island chain.



Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron TWO FIVE (HSC-25) is the Navy's only forward deployed MH-60S expeditionary squadron. Flying the MH-60S, HSC-25 supports permanently assigned detachments to the USS AMERICA (LHA-6) home ported in Sasebo, Japan, and Commander Task Force 76. These detachments perform combat logistics, search and rescue and humanitarian assistance for U.S. Seventh Fleet.



America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group is underway conducting routine integrated operations in U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.