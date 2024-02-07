USS America Conducts Routine Maintenance

EAST CHINA SEA (February 6, 2024) Aviation Electrician’s Mate Airman Kaila Conley, from Vancouver, Washington, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, performs maintenance on an MH-60S helicopter engine in the hangar bay of the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), while conducting routine operations in the East China Sea, February 6. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Amy Cocoro Mullins)

