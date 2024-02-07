Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America Conducts Routine Maintenance [Image 5 of 5]

    USS America Conducts Routine Maintenance

    EAST CHINA SEA

    02.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Amy Mullins 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    EAST CHINA SEA (February 6, 2024) Aviation Electrician’s Mate Airman Kaila Conley, from Vancouver, Washington, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, performs maintenance on an MH-60S helicopter engine in the hangar bay of the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), while conducting routine operations in the East China Sea, February 6. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Amy Cocoro Mullins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.10.2024 18:14
    Photo ID: 8235237
    VIRIN: 240206-N-HJ896-1079
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America Conducts Routine Maintenance [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Amy Mullins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    hangar bay
    Aviation Electrician’s Mate
    maintenance
    Aviation Support Equipment Technician
    USS America (LHA 6)

