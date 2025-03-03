U.S. Coast Guard coordinating search for missing Sea Ambulance in Republic of the Marshall Islands

SANTA RITA, Guam — The U.S. Coast Guard, working with responders from the Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI), continues to coordinate the search for a 37-foot fiberglass Sea Ambulance with four people aboard, reported missing since March 4, 2025, during a voyage from Majuro Bridge to Mili Atoll 67 nautical miles southeast of Majuro.



Joint Rescue Coordination Center (JRCC) Honolulu personnel, in partnership with RMI search and rescue (SAR) officials and U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) teams, intensified efforts to locate the overdue vessel.



As of noon ChST on March 5, the vessel remains missing. JRCC Honolulu personnel secured DOD approval for fixed-wing support, and the Combined Task Force 72 (CTF-72) team from Kadena Air Base in Japan deployed a P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft and crew to Guam for the next three days. The P-8 crew will conduct daily three-hour search patterns, with their first search on the afternoon of March 5.



A U.S. Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules airplane and crew from Air Station Barbers Point departed at 2 a.m. ChST on March 5 to perform a three-hour search pattern before recovering in Kwajalein. The RMI Sea Patrol vessels Lomor 02 and Lomor 03 crews continue their search operations in the area.



The situation began for the U.S. Coast Guard at 10 p.m. ChST on March 3, 2025, when JRCC personnel received an email from an RMI SAR official reporting the Sea Ambulance overdue. The vessel, carrying four adult men, reportedly departed Majuro at midday on March 3. The JRCC team provided a SAR operations drift calculation to assist RMI responders. A hospital vessel crew from Mili Atoll also began searching, and the Lomor 02 and Lomor 03 crews launched additional search efforts.



On March 4, the RMIS Lomor 02 and Lomor 03 crews reported no sightings, prompting RMI SAR officials to request U.S. Coast Guard aerial support. JRCC personnel assumed the role of Search Mission Coordinator (SMC). The JRCC Honolulu team submitted a Request for Forces (RFF) for additional DOD fixed-wing support, which DOD personnel approved. Following crew rest, the U.S. Coast Guard Hercules team will conduct another two-hour search.



The U.S. Coast Guard continues supporting its long-term Pacific partners and the safety of mariners across the region. JRCC Honolulu personnel will monitor the case and coordinate with RMI responders and DOD teams as the search progresses.



Anyone with relevant information or sightings that may help responders is asked to contact the JRCC watch toll-free at 1-800-331-6176.



