Five Indo-Pacific Nations begin Exercise Sea Dragon

20230303-N-FY142-0001 KADENA AIR BASE, Okinawa (March 3, 2023) - A U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon from the "Red Lancers" of Patrol Squadron (VP) 10 takes off from Kadena Air Base, March 3. The Red Lancers are based in Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently operating from Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations, as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ashley Guire)

