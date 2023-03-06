Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Five Indo-Pacific Nations begin Exercise Sea Dragon

    GUAM

    03.05.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Glenn Slaughter 

    Commander Task Force 72

    20230303-N-FY142-0001 KADENA AIR BASE, Okinawa (March 3, 2023) - A U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon from the "Red Lancers" of Patrol Squadron (VP) 10 takes off from Kadena Air Base, March 3. The Red Lancers are based in Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently operating from Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations, as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ashley Guire)

    Guam
    multinational exercise
    anti-submarine warfare
    CTF-72
    VP-10
    Sea Dragon 23

