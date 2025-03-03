VSFB’s Crestview Elementary School Recognized as a California Purple Star School

Photo By Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw | Cristina Settje, Crestview Elementary School principal, left, and Crystal Adams, 30th...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw | Cristina Settje, Crestview Elementary School principal, left, and Crystal Adams, 30th Force Support Squadron school liaison program manager, right, pose for a photo in front of the Crestview Elementary School signage at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 3, 2025. Crestview Elementary was recognized as a 2025 California Purple Star School by the California Department of Education, a prestigious designation awarded to schools that go above and beyond to support military-connected students and their families. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw) see less | View Image Page

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – Vandenberg’s Crestview Elementary School has been recognized as a California Purple Star School by the California Department of Education. This prestigious designation is awarded to schools that go above and beyond to support military-connected students and their families.



With military families often relocating every few years, schools play a crucial role in providing a smooth transition for young students. The California Purple Star School Designation Program seeks to reduce the burden on children by publicly designating schools that meet certain requirements. The program signals which schools are the best equipped to meet their unique needs, and this year Crestview Elementary proved its commitment to maximizing student success.



“Students may change schools six to nine times before high school, which can be incredibly challenging,” said Crystal Adams, 30th Force Support Squadron school liaison program manager. “Crestview’s dedication to easing these transitions has earned them this well-deserved honor.”





Crestview’s unwavering focus on students’ well-being, academic success, and strong ties to the installation’s community reinforces that the need for military-connected students to receive the personal and academic support needed to thrive. This Purple Star designation is a testament to the school’s exceptional commitment to serving those who serve the nation.



“Our staff is committed to making Crestview a place where military students feel at home,” said Cristina Settje, Crestview Elementary School principal. “This recognition reinforces our ongoing efforts to meet their needs and strengthen our partnership with the Vandenberg community.”