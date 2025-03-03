MCAS New River Go-Getter: Sgt. Jaxon Rondeau

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jaxon T. Rondeau, a quality assurance and safety advisor with Station Ordnance, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River, in Jacksonville, North Carolina, has been named the February 2025 MCAS New River Go-Getter.







A native of Portland, Oregon, Rondeau enlisted in the Marine Corps in May 2020 at just 17 years old, driven by a deep sense of duty.







“I wanted to serve my country and contribute to the world police force,” Rondeau said.







The potential for leadership has been with Rondeau from the beginning. He not only served as a guide in the Delayed Entry Program but also led a squad in boot camp and was both class leader and honor graduate at his military occupational specialty (MOS) school.







Initially signing a six-year infantry contract, Rondeau later transitioned into his current MOS as an aviation ordnance technician. His daily responsibilities include organizing and maintaining aircraft weapons systems, weapons, bomb racks, missile launchers, and aviation ordnance support equipment. Though his initial plans for infantry were adjusted, he’s serving his country in an even more impactful way than he imagined.







“It is more impactful than I imagined because when you think of the military, you think of people kicking doors in and being the tip of the spear,” Rondeau said. “But what you don’t think about, is how those warfighters get their ammo, who plans the logistics, who gives them medical care and takes care of their paperwork. Seeing the ammo, rockets, and missiles come from the manufacturer to us, then to the squadrons and then onto the helicopters, is very rewarding knowing that I allowed that pilot or aircrewman to do their job with my help.”







Since stepping into the billet of quality assurance and safety advisor, Rondeau has been responsible for ensuring the safe transportation of ordnance while maintaining strict safety standards to prevent damage.







“I’m in charge of all the magazines that store the ordnance as well as the ordnance storage facilities, related maintenance, and upkeep of them.” Rondeau explained.







He continued to be trusted with greater responsibility when, as a corporal, he was assigned the role of magazine chief—a billet typically held by a staff noncommissioned officer. In this role, he oversaw all operations within the ammunition supply point.



Gunnery Sgt. Gregory K. Hogge, station ordnance chief and staff noncommissioned officer in charge of Rondeau, has recognized his leadership development since serving together in their previous unit.



“Sgt. Rondeau incorporates many qualities that define him as an exemplary Marine, but some of the most definitive would be his initiative, dependability, integrity, and overall interest in ensuring his subordinate Marines progress and succeed,” said Hogge. “He continuously exceeds expectations through his capacity to train and mentor, maintain critical programs, and participate in volunteer opportunities to enhance the community.”







Beyond his professional responsibilities, Rondeau has dedicated over 120 hours to volunteer service, earning 23 letters of appreciation for his efforts.



When asked about his motivation for volunteering, he responded, “I just love giving back to the community, honestly,” Rondeau expressed. “And making a difference in the community around me.”



In addition to his commitment to community service, Rondeau takes pride in mentoring and developing the Marines he works with. Reflecting on his time as a junior Marine, when he sought guidance from his superiors, Rondeau now strives to be the kind of noncommissioned officer his Marines can rely on for leadership and support. He is dedicated to passing on the knowledge and experience he has gained throughout his career.



In addition to his mentoring and leadership, Rondeau is furthering his education and is on track to earn his associate degree in June 2025—a testament to his commitment to personal and professional growth.



Whether through his leadership, service, or pursuit of education, Rondeau exemplifies the qualities of a Go-Getter, continuously striving for excellence and inspiring those around him.

