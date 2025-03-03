Expeditionary Depot Maintenance – restoring lethality in airpower anytime, anywhere

The Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex took part in a weeklong exercise at Tinker Air Force Base providing significant support to ensure the continued lethality and readiness of America's air power.

The OC-ALC's routine operation involves performing scheduled depot maintenance, repair and overall maintenance to deliver combat air power for the United States and allied partners. The complex's capabilities include Expeditionary Depot Maintenance, or EDMX, a critical component of the military's logistics support system that provides unplanned, rapid repair capabilities for damaged aircraft.

"EDMX gives combatant commanders the ability to regain their aircraft quickly and get them functional during a wartime scenario," said Tech. Sgt. Joshua Dowding, an aircraft structural craftsman with the 76th Aircraft Maintenance Group. "Rather than waiting for a permanent repair, which could take days or weeks, we can expedite the process and get an aircraft back in the air in a significantly shorter timeframe."

EDMX plays a vital role in providing depot-level maintenance support to main operating bases. In peacetime, the team works closely with system program partners to forecast and plan upcoming maintenance tasks, ensuring aircraft receive necessary updates and modifications to remain operational. However, during wartime, EDMX's mission takes on a new level of urgency. The team responds to aircraft with battle damage, working to return them to fully mission-capable or partial mission-capable status.

"Every technician who participated in this exercise understood that these drills are no longer just for practice," said Tech. Sgt. Ramon Maciel, an instructor supervisor with the 76th AMXG. "These are repetitions to prepare our unit for when we are needed, not if." Technicians can repair any system on these airframes. "Whether it's a tanker that needs to make transports or a bomber that needs one more long-range, high-altitude bomb run, we provide that," Maciel said. "We can work on any of the aircraft that Tinker supports with depot work," Dowding added.

With their expertise, they provide critical airpower support in the field, making a significant difference in the outcome of military operations. EDMX's work is essential to generating airpower and supporting the military's mission, both in peacetime and wartime.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2025 Date Posted: 03.04.2025 15:05 Story ID: 492008 Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US Web Views: 26 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Expeditionary Depot Maintenance – restoring lethality in airpower anytime, anywhere, by Ashley San Miguel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.