New MILITARY STAR Cardmembers Receive 15% Off First-Day Purchases March 6- 20

New MILITARY STAR cardmembers can pile on the savings this spring! From March 6 to 20, new cardmembers save 15% on all first-day purchases.

DALLAS – Bring on the warm weather and savings this spring.



From March 6 through March 20, shoppers who open and use a new MILITARY STAR® account will save 15% on all purchases made the first day instead of the usual 10% first-day discount.



“First-day purchase savings are an easy way to introduce new cardholders to the MILITARY STAR card benefits,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “New cardmembers will quickly see how using MILITARY STAR benefits shoppers and the military community.”



MILITARY STAR savings continue year-round with special offers and everyday discounts such as:



5 cents off every gallon of gas at Army & Air Force Exchange Service fuel locations.

10% off food purchases at participating Exchange restaurants.

Free standard shipping on online orders.

Shoppers also earn unlimited 2% rewards on purchases everywhere the card is accepted, including commissaries. Rewards exclude the Military Clothing Plan.



The 15% discount applies to purchases made everywhere the MILITARY STAR card is accepted. The discount is dependent on the application being approved and will be applied as a credit on the first monthly billing statement. For more information, visit https://aafes.media/milstarpa.



