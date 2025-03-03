Military Health System Communications Award Winners Announced, Advancing to Defense Media Merit Awards Competition

Photo By Jorge Gomez | FORT RILEY, Kansas -- Emergency Department nurses and medical staff at Irwin Army...... read more read more Photo By Jorge Gomez | FORT RILEY, Kansas -- Emergency Department nurses and medical staff at Irwin Army Community Hospital extend their hands in a powerful moment of unity as Chaplain (CPT) Steven Ledbetter delivers a ceremonial blessing during Emergency Nurses Week, Oct. 8, 2024. The chaplain poured oil over their hands, offering prayers for strength, compassion, and healing—symbolizing the profound impact of their service. This special blessing honored the critical role these caregivers play in saving lives and supporting IACH’s mission of readiness. see less | View Image Page

The Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs announced the winners of the annual Military Health System Communications Awards, recognizing outstanding achievements in military health communication and public affairs. The winners, selected from across the MHS enterprise, will now advance to compete at the Defense Media Merit Awards, where they will represent the best in military health storytelling, journalism, and public outreach.



The MHS Communications Awards highlight excellence in a range of categories, from photography and videography to writing, multimedia, and animation. Each year, military health communicators play a crucial role in educating service members, beneficiaries, and the broader public on critical health topics, ensuring accurate and timely information reaches those who need it most.



“This year’s winners exemplify the dedication and professionalism of our military health communicators,” said Dr. Stephen L. Ferrara, Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs. “Their work not only informs and engages audiences, but also strengthens trust in the Military Health System. Advancing to the Defense Media Merit Awards is a testament to the exceptional talent within our ranks.”



The MHS winners in 20 categories were:



1. Civilian Writer of the Year: Sharon Holland, Uniformed Services University, Bethesda, Maryland

2. Civilian Photographer of the Year: Jessie Hudson, Martin Army Community Hospital, Fort Moore, Georgia

3. Civilian Videographer of the Year: Jorge Gomez, Irwin Army Community Hospital, Fort Riley, Kansas

4. Communicator of the Year: Jason W. Edwards, Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas

5. Commentary: Jean Graves, Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital, Fort Johnson, Louisiana

6. Feature Photo: Justin Moeller, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, Fort Campbell, Kentucky

7. Identity Design: Michael Molina, Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina

8. Feature Story: Sharon Holland, Uniformed Services University, Bethesda, Maryland

9. Layout and Design: Michelle Gonzalez, Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center, Fort Meade, Maryland

10. News Photo: Jorge Gomez, Irwin Army Community Hospital, Fort Riley, Kansas

11. Animation: Brandon Henry, Uniformed Services University, Bethesda, Maryland

12. Video Spot: Gustave Rehnstrom, Winn Army Community Hospital, Fort Stewart, Georgia

13. Portrait: Jason W. Edwards, Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas

14. Photo Series: Jorge Gomez, Irwin Army Community Hospital, Fort Riley, Kansas

15. Picture Story: Justin Moeller, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, Fort Campbell, Kentucky

16. Photojournalism: Jean Graves, Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital, Fort Johnson, Louisiana

17. Video Series: Jorge Gomez, Irwin Army Community Hospital, Fort Riley, Kansas

18. Video Story: Gustave Rehnstrom, Winn Army Community Hospital, Fort Stewart, Georgia

19. Multimedia Product: Brandon Henry, Uniformed Services University, Bethesda, Maryland

20. Information Story: Sharon Holland, Uniformed Services University, Bethesda, Maryland



These winners, as well as those entries that finished second or third in a category, will now represent the MHS at the DMMA, competing against top communicators from across the Department of Defense. The DMMA, an annual competition recognizing excellence in military journalism, broadcasting, and public affairs, serves as a platform to honor the best in military media and storytelling.



Winners at the DMMA level will be announced later in 2025.