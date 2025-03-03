Joint send-off ceremony celebrates Connecticut Guardsmen as they prepare to deploy

Photo By Timothy Koster | U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, shakes hands with Soldiers and Airmen who're...... read more read more Photo By Timothy Koster | U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, shakes hands with Soldiers and Airmen who're deploying during a joint send-off ceremony between the 1109th Theater Aviation Support Maintenance Group and 103rd Airlift Wing at Bradley Air National Guard Base, East Granby, Conn. March 1, 2025. see less | View Image Page

Soldiers and Airmen from the 1109th Theater Aviation Support Maintenance Group and 103rd Airlift Wing, respectively, were celebrated as they prepare to deploy overseas in support of various contingency operations during a joint send-off ceremony at Bradley Air National Guard Base in East Granby, Conn. March 1, 2025.



These Guardsmen will provide logistical, mechanical, and mission support to forces deployed within various global combatant commands supporting of Operations Spartan Shield, Inherent Resolve, and Enduring Freedom – Horn of Africa.



“The United States military’s success is carried on the backs of support personnel,” said U.S. Maj. Gen. Francis Evon, adjutant general for the Connecticut National Guard. “Regardless of whether we’re dealing with combat operations or humanitarian efforts, Soldiers and Airmen, like those heading out the door, are vital to securing and maintaining our nation’s interests at home and abroad. I’m proud of, and grateful for, the men and women of the 1109th and 103rd for their stalwart dedication to their state and country. I have no doubt they’ll create success and set the standard for future deployment rotations.”



The 1109th TASMG, based out of Groton, provides depot level maintenance support for Army aviation assets. Their expertise will help keep the Army’s overseas fleet of helicopters in the air by providing high-level professional mechanical support.



Airmen from the 103rd Airlift Wing, based out of East Granby, will be part of Reserve Component Period-6 (RCP-6) to provide a wide skillset of support capabilities to numerous combatant commanders around the globe.



These mobilizations are part of a pre-planned deployment cycle for Connecticut National Guard units and not in response to any emergent requirement.