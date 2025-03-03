Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    World Engineering Day - Tulsa District USACE supports the warfighter in Oklahoma

    UNITED STATES

    03.04.2025

    Story by Stacey Reese 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    It's #WorldEngineeringDay
    From strengthening our nation's airpower to improving quality of life for our troops, our engineers are making a difference.

    At Tinker AFB, we are overseeing the KC-46A campus, ensuring our Air Force has the facilities needed to maintain the next generation of refueling aircraft.

    At Vance AFB we are paving the way - literally - with a runway paving project.

    At Fort Sill, we are enhancing the soldier experience with a new dining facility and training barracks.

    We salute the innovation, dedication and expertise of our engineers who work to strengthen our military and serve our communities

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2025
    Date Posted: 03.04.2025
    Story ID: 491965
    Location: US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, World Engineering Day - Tulsa District USACE supports the warfighter in Oklahoma, by Stacey Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

