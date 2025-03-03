It's #WorldEngineeringDay
From strengthening our nation's airpower to improving quality of life for our troops, our engineers are making a difference.
At Tinker AFB, we are overseeing the KC-46A campus, ensuring our Air Force has the facilities needed to maintain the next generation of refueling aircraft.
At Vance AFB we are paving the way - literally - with a runway paving project.
At Fort Sill, we are enhancing the soldier experience with a new dining facility and training barracks.
We salute the innovation, dedication and expertise of our engineers who work to strengthen our military and serve our communities
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2025 10:19
|Story ID:
|491965
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
This work, World Engineering Day - Tulsa District USACE supports the warfighter in Oklahoma, by Stacey Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.