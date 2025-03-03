World Engineering Day - Tulsa District USACE supports the warfighter in Oklahoma

Courtesy Photo | Construction crews sometimes work through the night on the runway paving project at...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Construction crews sometimes work through the night on the runway paving project at Vance Air Force Base, Oklahoma, as part of the Repair Center Runway & Overruns project. The work includes overlaying existing asphalt and concrete surfaces, installing new runway markings and edge lighting, and replacing the approach lighting system. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Mike Harder/released) see less | View Image Page

It's #WorldEngineeringDay

From strengthening our nation's airpower to improving quality of life for our troops, our engineers are making a difference.



At Tinker AFB, we are overseeing the KC-46A campus, ensuring our Air Force has the facilities needed to maintain the next generation of refueling aircraft.



At Vance AFB we are paving the way - literally - with a runway paving project.



At Fort Sill, we are enhancing the soldier experience with a new dining facility and training barracks.



We salute the innovation, dedication and expertise of our engineers who work to strengthen our military and serve our communities