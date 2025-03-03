Investing in the enlisted

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan - The 18th Wing hosted a bilateral senior enlisted leadership conference at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 18, 2025.



Senior enlisted members from the U.S Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps. and Japan Air Self-Defense Force came together to discuss best practices and offer their expertise on leading their junior enlisted and empowering the next generation of service members.



“This is a unique opportunity to exchange insights, learn from experts and engage in meaningful conversations,” said Japan Air Self-Defense Force Warrant Officer Hiroki Kumasaka, Air Defence Command senior enlisted advisor. “During this training, we can deepen mutual understanding and trust by freely exchanging opinions and information.”



The training included briefings by 5th Air Force, 18th Wing and 353rd Special Operations command chiefs. Attendees discussed real-world combat situations, the importance of creating mission ready Airmen, who understand the principles of agile combat employment and mission command, and how to instill mental resilience in junior service members.



“We must develop and hold in high regard the enlisted member's ability to think critically, make decisions rapidly, and lead their subordinates through ambiguous and unprecedented scenarios,” said U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Shaun Campbell, 5th Air Force command chief.



JASDF representatives asked in-depth questions about modern hub & spoke operations and how they can be honed in the Indo-Pacific to project power and maintain regional stability.



“Furthering cooperation between the U.S. Air Force and the JASDF will increase the number of locations from which the 18th Wing can operate,” said Campbell. “This confounds our potential adversary's ability to plan military actions, decreasing their ability to gain a tactical advantage.”



A joint U.S. chief’s panel shared first-person accounts of their experiences while deployed to Africa and the Middle East, using their experiences to discuss with JASDF attendees the impacts of combat has on service members and how the negative effects can be mitigated or treated.



Free flowing communication between U.S. and JASDF enlisted members bolstered the host-nation’s goal for the joint allies to come together more effectively, respond to demanding scenarios and execute high-end missions.



“Deterrence in the Indo-Pacific is a combined effort and strengthening the defense of Japan is of utmost importance” said 18th Wing Command Chief Master Sgt. Brandon Wolfgang. “Our interoperability with regional partners is critical to maintaining a rules-based international order – that begins and ends with our enlisted corps, specifically our noncommissioned officers who are our advantage against potential aggression.”

