Army Corps of Engineers Raises the Roof at RRAD

TEXARKANA, Texas – A firm handshake between two old friends, Col. Calvin A. Kroeger, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Fort Worth District, and Col. Denis J. Fajardo, the Red River Army Depot commander, commenced a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the renovation and modernization of two tactical wheeled vehicle repair facilities at RRAD, Jan. 30, 2025.



The ceremony, witnessed by state and local elected officials, as well as over 100 depot employees and members of USACE, showcased the innovative engineering solutions USACE and depot engineers developed in renovating buildings almost 70 years old.



"Look around you,” Kroeger encouraged the audience. “I want to thank our team of teams, which includes all of you right here in the audience, and stakeholders that laid the groundwork before us, for their efforts in bringing the project to this important milestone."



The $42 million project, which began in 2020, involved a complete demolition of 180,000 square feet of roofing, then encapsulating the existing stone walls, and in a unique solution, raised the roof over 10 feet at both vehicle repair facilities.



“Facilities like this bring tremendous quality improvements that ensure our warfighters have the equipment they need, whenever and wherever they need it,” Kroeger said.



The two facilities now feature taller ceilings and wider vehicle bays to accommodate larger military vehicles. Additionally, 24 overhead cranes equipped with fall protection systems and a vehicle exhaust system were installed. The renovations were aimed at enhancing safety, efficiency, and operational capabilities.



"Many of our facilities, while having served us faithfully over the decades, are now at a stage where they require significant upgrades to continue to meet the demands of modern military operations," said Fajardo. "A modernized RRAD will stand as a testament to our unwavering commitment to the defense of our nation and the preservation of global stability."



Originally established in 1941 as an ammunition facility, RRAD expanded its mission during World War II to include tank repair. Today, the depot plays a vital role in maintaining and repairing military vehicles for the U.S. Army, as well as providing inter-service support to the Marine Corps, Air Force, and Navy's repair and overhaul programs.



According to Warren Sayes, USACE resident engineer, the new facilities are a "vehicle mechanic's dream."

"The depot employees can now work on tall military vehicles, 8-10 feet off the ground, safely,” Sayes said. “We have upgraded compressed air systems for pneumatic tools and outlets that can handle welding equipment.”



These improvements save the depot team considerable time in completing refurbishment and upgrading vehicles. “ The team isn't wasting time sending vehicles to another area of the depot to complete a job; it's all now under one roof,” Sayes said. “RRAD now has the tools to send battle-ready vehicles back out to our warfighter more efficiently. It's a major accomplishment for the depot and our nation's warfighters."



Editor’s Note: Col. Kroeger and Col. Fajardo graduated together in 2002 from the U.S. Army’s Ranger Course, one of the toughest and most prestigious military training programs in the world, as well as having intersecting careers at Fort Cavazos, Texas; West Point Military Academy, New York; and the Army’s Command and General Staff College in Pennsylvania.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2025 Date Posted: 03.03.2025 12:58 Story ID: 491899 Location: TEXARKANA, TEXAS, US Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Corps of Engineers Raises the Roof at RRAD, by Chad Eller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.